Photo tour: NorShor Theatre, Duluth's freshly renovated downtown landmark

Tuesday, May 8, 2018 by Dennis O'Hara in Music
After 18 years and $31 million, plans to revive downtown Duluth's NorShor Theatre were fully realized when the venue was reintroduced in February. The 118-year-old art deco structure had fallen into severe disrepair, but, as you'll see on this photo tour, its past luster has been restored. Click here to see the current calendar of plays, concerts, and events at the NorShor. All photos by Dennis O'Hara.

