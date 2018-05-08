Photo tour: NorShor Theatre, Duluth's freshly renovated downtown landmark

Gallery Grid 1/30 Dennis O'Hara 2/30 Dennis O'Hara 3/30 Dennis O'Hara 4/30 Dennis O'Hara 5/30 Dennis O'Hara 6/30 Dennis O'Hara 7/30 Dennis O'Hara 8/30 Dennis O'Hara 9/30 Dennis O'Hara 10/30 Dennis O'Hara 11/30 Dennis O'Hara 12/30 Dennis O'Hara 13/30 Dennis O'Hara 14/30 Dennis O'Hara 15/30 Dennis O'Hara 16/30 Dennis O'Hara 17/30 Dennis O'Hara 18/30 Dennis O'Hara 19/30 Dennis O'Hara 20/30 Dennis O'Hara 21/30 Dennis O'Hara 22/30 Dennis O'Hara 23/30 Dennis O'Hara 24/30 Dennis O'Hara 25/30 Dennis O'Hara 26/30 Dennis O'Hara 27/30 Dennis O'Hara 28/30 Dennis O'Hara 29/30 Dennis O'Hara 30/30 Dennis O'Hara

After 18 years and $31 million, plans to revive downtown Duluth's NorShor Theatre were fully realized when the venue was reintroduced in February. The 118-year-old art deco structure had fallen into severe disrepair, but, as you'll see on this photo tour, its past luster has been restored. Click here to see the current calendar of plays, concerts, and events at the NorShor. All photos by Dennis O'Hara.