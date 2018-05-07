That legendary drum fill (from “In the Air Tonight,” like you didn’t already recognize it) will ring out through Target Center on October 21 as Phil Collins’ first North American tour in 12 years, dubbed the “Not Dead Yet Tour,” comes to Minneapolis.

The tour began in Europe last year and passed through South America in early 2018. Collins had been off the road for nearly a decade before that, and, citing health issues and a desire to spend time with his family, he essentially retired in 2011.

But by 2015 Collins was emerging from his hiatus. In recent years he’s published his memoir, also titled Not Dead Yet, and his solo albums have been reissued.

Tickets range from $53 to $278 and will go on sale Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. through the Target Center box office, online, or by phone.

(The transliteration of Phil's fill, by the way, comes courtesy of Charles Aaron's excellent 2016 reappraisal of Collins in the New York Times.)

Phil Collins 2018 Tour Dates

10/5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/7 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/16 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken loans Arena

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/25 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum