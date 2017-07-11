Phantogram, Lucius, Now, Now round out 2017 State Fair Grandstand Concert Series lineup
That's it. The lineup for the State Fair Grandstand this year is complete. If your favorite acts haven't been announced, they're not coming to the fair this year. Sorry.
However, if you found the lineup a little indie-deficient, you'll be relieved by today's announcement of the Current's Music-on-a-Stick show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2,
True to the title, this is a very Current-y selection of bands. Headlining is the loud dream-pop duo Phantogram (who were part of the Palace Theatre's opening weekend back in March). The openers are stylish Rock the Garden alums Lucius, and recently re-formed locals Now, Now, who just released their first new song in five years. (Despite the title, however, none of these bands will be on sticks, which is probably best for all concerned.)
Tickets are $25 and go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. through etix.com, or by calling (800) 514-3849 or stopping by the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office.
And here's the complete State Fair Grandstand Concert Series lineup:
Thursday, Aug. 24 – Nickelback with Daughtry
Friday, Aug. 25 – Stevie Nicks with Vanessa Carlton
Saturday, Aug. 26 – Jim Gaffigan
Sunday, Aug. 27 – Toby Keith with 3 Doors Down
Monday, Aug. 28 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
Tuesday, Aug. 29 – John Mellencamp with Carlene Carter
Wednesday, Aug. 30 – Pentatonix
Thursday, Aug. 31 – Usher with Black Coffee
Friday, Sept. 1 – The Minnesota Show with Garrison Keillor
Saturday, Sept. 2 – Phantogram with Lucius and Now, Now
Sunday, Sept. 3 – MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals
Monday, Sept. 4 – Sam Hunt with LANCO and Ryan Follese
