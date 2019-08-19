Parent company Minnesota Public Radio confirmed as much Friday, and though details remain murky, a freshly launched online petition aims to get Oake re-hired by the indie-minded music station.

"Brian Oake is a vital member of The Current’s on-air staff," reads the petition, which has so far attracted 1,152 e-signatures. "His mistake is not a justification for his termination. Bring him back on the air."

What, exactly, was his mistake? Was he even terminated? Unclear.

We know Oake and his daughter were kicked out of Tenacious D's Palace Theater show on July 31 after his daughter, 20, allegedly took sips from his cocktail, the Star Tribune reports; she was chomping ice cubes to beat the heat, he claimed, not drinking underage. We know Oake posted an angry and since-deleted Facebook rant about the incident shortly thereafter, calling out a Palace/First Ave staffer. We know he was off air for the past couple weeks.

“Brian Oake is no longer with the Current,” MPR PR rep Angie Andresen said in a statement issued Friday. “We are grateful for his contributions over the past three years and we wish him all the best.”

Andresen did not offer any specifics. We reached out to Oake for comment, but didn't immediately hear back. In unrelated weirdness: Oake, along with his Morning Show co-host Jill Riley, were both recently suspended by Twitter, apparently for violating user terms regarding the posting of copyrighted songs.

No plans for the future of the Morning Show have been announced.

A veteran Twin Cities radio personality, Oake got his start at the University of Minnesota's Radio K, followed by runs at beloved '90s alt-rock station REV-105 and iHeartRadio property Cities 97. He joined the Current in early 2016.

"It’s hard to describe the exact feeling I’m trying to convey, but I feel like the Current comes closer to exemplifying everything I’ve ever wanted out of radio than any other station I’ve known," Oake told us after the Current hired him, calling the gig his "dream job."