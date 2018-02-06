Perfume Monster exude '70s porno vibes in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

It’s a great entry point for debut singles and first-go videos. You don’t need a full album or a big show to promote. You simply drop off your video in my inbox (see below), and if you make the cut, you’re sitting here on Tuesday morning shining for all the Cities to see.

But it’s not all upstarts. You’ll notice that the headlines often shout out the bigger acts we feature. That’s intentional. Local Frames isn’t just about debuting new talent—it’s about mixing newcomers in with the tried-and-true locals to see if they can get a rub off the association. Hopefully those musicians are paying attention, because their next opener might just be sitting right below their video.

Perfume Monster—“Lost Boyz”

If you didn’t live through the 1970s, disco is inherently tied to porn. The kind of no-makeup VHS tapes you used to be able to buy at the corner store with the right code word. This is not lost on the slinky fellas at Perfume Monster, whose new song “Lost Boyz” has a definitive Boogie Nights vibe. Featuring a glamorous roller-skating rink intercut with some funkified keyboard sessions, “Lost Boyz” (edited by Zach Dalton) nails the sultry, seedy vibe of the horny, horny ‘70s. The track comes from Perfume Monster’s upcoming EP All Outta Sundaes.

Just Wulf ft. Guante—“Enough”

Just Wulf is reaching a new peak. According to the Twin Cities rap vet, his new video for “Enough” is his “best work yet... a standalone entity unlike anything else [he’s] ever done.” The song itself (which features fellow MC and poet Guante and an unnerving string beat from Shrimpnose) is a tightly wound expression of frustration, with Wulf combatting his paranoia and self-doubt. Capitol Letter Collective visualizes the feeling with a cinematic sequence of rapidly deteriorating events. First, Wulf has car trouble, then he and Guante are kidnapped and tortured. We’ll have to wait for the sequel to see how it ends—and whether Wulf can top himself again.

OKnice—“Gotdang!”

Some directors can’t help but let their personality color their product. Director Kevin Vogel puts his quirky sense of humor on full display in OKnice’s new video for “Gotdang!” While the St. Paul rapper dishes out punchline after punchline over what sounds like a Postal Service sample (produced by Deerxxgod), Vogel stop-motion animates everything from OKnice’s eyeglasses to his prescription to his phone. It’s a lighthearted way to bring life to the inconsistencies and anxieties OKnice raps about in his verses.

Darling Lily Gave—“Off, Then On”

On February 22, Minneapolis folk band Darling Lily Gave will release two EPs: Cartograph and Lomograph. To hype the show and the release, the band recruited dance trio Kelvin Wailey and director Taylor James Donskey to create a video for “Off, Then On” that befits the gentle and warm tones of their music. “Off, Then On” frames the Wailey trio in front of a gorgeous vintage piano, where they twist their limbs around one another in languid repose. If soothing tones and supple limb movement is your thing, make sure you’re at Icehouse on the 22nd.

Ganzobean—“Lava Sex”

Director Mercies May calls the video for Ganzobean’s new song “Lava Sex” “long [and] wild.” It is certainly both those things, opening with a two-minute sketch about a weirdo a woman meets at an Earth Wind & Fire concert and quickly developing into a fit of hedonism worthy of vintage Har Mar Superstar. An early contender for City Pages’s 2018 Best Song to Have Sex To, “Lava Sex” pulses with erotic keyboards and Ganzobean’s seductively slurred vocals. May teases that “Lava Sex” may be a backdoor pilot for a web series. Imagine that shit.

