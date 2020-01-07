Passing visions, mirror tricks, and Power Wheels steez in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

Lexii Alijai was a 21-year-old rapper who’d received plenty of accolades in her short career. Not only was she nearly universally liked amongst her peers, but her talent was evident to anyone who saw her perform. A star in the making, she’s gone now, and the Twin Cities is aching.

It’s a sad note to open the decade on, but Alijai’s passing is a reminder to appreciate what we have while we have it. Let’s hold her memory in our hearts as we press on into 2020 celebrating the folks we’ve been taking for granted.

Gambler’s Daughter – “Indigo Blue” (PREMIERE)

Jessa Roquet is swimming in her own head. In the video for new single “Indigo Blue,” the singer otherwise known as Gambler’s Daughter stands between a projector and a screen, letting memories flash over her face as she sings her sorrowful tune. Gambler’s Daughter will celebrate the release of her new album Serotinous Skin on February 8 at the Hook and Ladder Theater. Kara Laudon and Faith Boblett also play.

Solana – “Just Know”

It’s been three years since Solana released their last EP, Night Drives, but the R&B artist has kept up with a stream of new singles and videos. These videos, several of which we’ve featured in Local Frames, often feature captivating choreography, and the latest, “Just Know,” is no different. Solana and director Adam Foster Jacobs teamed with the University of Minnesota Dance Collective and dancer Elaina McRath for a sensual companion piece to the song. Jacobs rigged up his camera with mirrors on each side, creating a kaleidoscope of sleek bodies.

Ice God the Macgyver and Phezy– “STG”

Ice God the Macgyver ain’t playin’ around, and neither is his little homie. The fun-loving, Simpsons-referencing rapper reamed up with fellow party animal Phezy and a little dude with a Power Wheels Cadillac Escalade for “STG.” Jay Kastle is the director who encouraged all the juvenile fuckery, and honestly, I’m jealous I didn’t get to stand behind the lens while the whole crew got turnt up in the neighborhood. Damn.

Capital Sons – “Born into Chaos”

Some kids are forced to grow up fast. That was the case with Capital Sons frontman

Karl Obermeyer, who lost his father at a young age. Without a mother who understood what he was going through, Obermeyer was forced to make his own way, and that simmering determination is the reason behind new song “Born into Chaos.” The song is a driving burst of ambition, and director Johnny Nguyen lets Obermeyer’s voice do all the work in his simple dramatization. “Born into Chaos” is from Capital Sons’ 2018 record Rose-Colored World.

Samar – “Stop Killing Us”

It might be a new decade, but we can’t forget the battles we were waging before the New Year. North Minneapolis rapper Samar thrusts us right back into the thick of it with his new video for “Stop Killing Us,” a plea for an end to police brutality against black people in America. Hi-Def fills the video with newscasts and scenes of civil unrest following police killings, with much of the focus following the Twin Cities in the wake of Philando Castile’s death. It’s a sobering message that, despite how far we’ve come, we still have much further to go.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected]