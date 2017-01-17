First up, we've got Twin Cities hip-hop godfathers Atmosphere breaking in the Palace on March 10. $25 pre-sale tickets are already on sale here, but you gotta use password "downtown." Remaining tickets go on sale 11 a.m. Thursday, with openers TBA.

Next up, we've got the Jayhawks on March 11. The veteran Minneapolis rockers will be joined by local throwback country bros the Cactus Blossoms. Those $30-$50 tickets go on sale Friday at noon; there's a presale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, but you gotta use password "thecurrent."

And finally, we've got a national act -- Phantogram on March 12. $30 tickets to see the stylish New York electro-pop favorites go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, with, again, openers TBA; there's a presale beginning 11 a.m. Thursday, but, again, you gotta use password "thecurrent.”

Our editorial position? Too many passwords!

Our other editorial position? The Palace will be cool for St. Paul! We gleaned as much during last month's sneak preview of the space; click here for hot takes/photos.

The other two on-the-books Palace gigs: Regina Spektor (March 26) and the XX (April 28).