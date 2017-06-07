On Tuesday, we got word 2 Chainz's "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour 2017" will bounce into the Palace on August 25. Tickets -- $40-$190 -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday; click here for more info + various pre-sale options.

The always outrageous Atlanta rapper is just the second hip-hop act booked by the Palace (unless you count Beck); Atmosphere played the grand-reopening in March. As you might have guessed, 2 Chainz is touring in support of his upcoming fourth album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, due out June 16. Here's a new single from the erstwhile Tity Boi:

Then we've got Wednesday's announcement of a Kurt Vile/Courtney Barnett double bill on October 25 at the Palace. Tickets -- $36 -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday; click here for more info + various pre-sale options.

Vile, a supremely chill/hazy indie-rocker, and Barnett, a supremely clever/hooky indie-rocker, should supply one helluva guitar party. Backed by their "cookin' band," the Sea Lice, the duo will perform jams from their forthcoming collaborative album, plus all your favorite hits. Also of note: They're named Kurt and Courtney -- spooky!

Let's hear 'em praise each other, per Wednesday's press release:

Philly's Kurt on Courtney:

"I just love her voice in general... great lyrics of course... I love all her music but the song that really hit me was "Depreston" -- I know it's popular but her voice is so good in that song and it's so pretty and sincere ... I'm a sucker for that kinda song: instant classic."

Australia's Courtney on Kurt:

"I'm a huge Kurt fan. Smoke Ring was one of my first purchases on vinyl. I was getting over a big break-up, unemployed and drifting and I would just lie on my bed and listen to 'Peepin' Tom' on repeat. One of the most beautiful and luscious albums I ever heard. Me and Jen fell in love to that album."

Here's a new one from Barnett: