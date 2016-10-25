Paisley Park museum approved unanimously; tours resume Friday

They're hoping millions of them show up.

The Chanhassen City Council voted unanimously, 5-0, on Monday night to approve a rezoning request that turns the place where Prince recorded music, staged concerts, and oversaw a business empire from an "industrial park" to a "planned unit development," the Star Tribune reports.

“I’m happy for the council," said Chanhassen Mayor Denny Laufenburger. "I’m happy for the community, I’m happy for the operator. … [It’s a] big benefit for the community.”

The council balked at the proposal earlier this month, pushing off its decision over fears that not enough thought had been given to the potential impacts on traffic in the modest suburb. Some 12,000 people who'd bought tickets for Paisley Park have already been allowed to take the tour, as the city granted a temporary allowance while the property's designation was still in limbo.

Prince was at Paisley Park when he was found dead on April 21 at age 57, having overdosed on the opioid painkiller fentanyl.

The destination is managed by the same company that operates Graceland, the Elvis Presley shrine in Memphis. The management company's not wasting any time getting the tourist spot back up and running: Tours will resume on Friday, and continue through the end of this year.

Tickets for tour dates in 2017 are expected to go on sale next month.

Paisley Park runs on a two-tiered system, with general admission tours going for $38.50 a person, and a more revealing "VIP" tour retailing for $100 a ticket. The difference between those two levels might soon be more noticeable.

"New enhancements to the tour will be added soon," a press release issued last night says, "which Prince fans visiting from around the world will love."