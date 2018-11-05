The No More Tours 2 tour signals Ozzy's retirement from touring, not from music. Mama, the Prince of Darkness just wants more time at home! Fellow hard-rock legends Megadeth will open every date.

Tickets to the St. Paul gig -- $36.50-$575 -- go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday via Live Nation and the venue box office. If you've got an oh-so-metal Citi credit card, you're entitled to special pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

“If you know an Ozzy Osbourne concert, you know I don’t stand there with my thumb up my butt,” Ozzy explained to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “I’m rock & roll. The more fun that [the fans] have, the more fun I have.”

For No More Tours 2 (a nod to his attempted early '90s retirement tour), the Godfather of Heavy Metal enlisted his longtime backing band: guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society), bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Rob Zombie), drummer Tommy Clufetos (Black Sabbath tours), and keyboardist Adam Wakeman (Headspace).

Can 69-year-old Ozzy still melt faces like he did while chompin' bat heads decades ago? Pretty much! Black Sabbath's 2016 farewell tour stop in Minneapolis was a joyously deafening rock 'n' roll party.

Ozzy's 11th and latest solo album, Scream, came out way back in 2010. At that point, he was perhaps better known as the lovably incoherent patriarch of MTV's smash-hit reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Now, on this Monday morning, it's time to head-bang to some "Crazy Train":

Here's the complete list of No More Tours 2 dates:

May 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

May 31 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

June 2 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 4 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 8 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

June 13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

June 15 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

June 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

June 30 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 6 – St. Paul MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

July 16 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

July 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 23 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 27 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl