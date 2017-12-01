But Owatonna's Adam Young is still plugging away, applying corny synths to even cornier lyrics, and quietly maintaining his massive fanbase. The eternally boyish 31-year-old is currently teasing his sixth album, Cinematic, which is set to drop next June.

Last month saw the reveal of three new songs -- "Fiji Water" (pop-EDM with "I ain't a smooth talker / But thanks for the Fiji Water" as the chorus), "The 5th of July" (a twinkling, suffocatingly sentimental re-telling of Young's birth), and "All My Friends" (a goddamn bro-country song).

The latter track, with its group-shout flourishes and less-than-convincing yee-hawin', is the first Cinematic single. On 2015's critically slammed Mobile Orchestra, Young flirted with bro-country on the Jake Owen-featuring "Back Home," and someone must have further encouraged him.

Give "All My Friends" a listen below. It's about brawlin'. Or sex. Aww, who are we kidding? It's probably about God.

So what does Young make of hipster-ass haters like myself? I asked him in 2015.

"Yeah, I usually don’t pay that much attention to [music critics]," the hitmaker behind "Fireflies" and "Good Time" explained. "Places like Pitchfork and Rolling Stone have always kind of had a vendetta against me I think just because the style of music is so popular. I always just think it must be a bummer to hate on stuff because you have some sort of self-appointed agenda."

Sorry, pal.

Anyway, it's unclear what Young's agenda is for Cinematic. If we're to believe the current aesthetics of his website, it might just have a Stranger Things 3 tie-in (it almost certainly will not). Here's Adam with more specifics, complete with trampoline-flopping, geese-stalking, and flower-twiddling cutaways: