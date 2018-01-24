Noted Minnesota Twins fan Elton John will bring farewell tour to Target Center in 2019
The bitch is back, for one last time.
Elton John will come to Target Center on Feb. 21, 2019. Tickets are $59.50 to $249.50, and go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Target Center box office and via AXS by phone and online.
John announced today that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which begins in September, will be his last, though he says he’ll continue to record.
Elton, as you almost certainly do not remember, dedicated “Your Song” to several players from the Minnesota Twins, a local sports team, who were in attendance at his Florida concert during spring training in 2016. He even invited them backstage after the show.
Does that actually make Elton a Twins fan? It’d be hard to conclude otherwise. True, the Twins players themselves have insisted that the singer, who lived in Georgia for two decades, roots for the Braves. But isn’t that just the sort of aw-shucks deflection you’d expect from a bunch of humble Minnesotans upon discovering that Sir Elton John, one of the most popular recording artists of all time, is a Twins superfan?
Anyway, Elton John is a Twins fan. Everybody knows that. Such a big Twins fan I can’t believe he’s not coming to town during baseball season so he could see his favorite baseball team, the Minnesota Twins, play at Target Field.
At least maybe he’ll get a chance to watch his favorite basketball team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
If Elton’s people would like to issue a denial, they know where to find us.
Elton John Tour Dates
September 8 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
September 11 & 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center
September 15 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
September 16 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
September 19 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center
September 21 & 22 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
September 25 & 26 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
September 28 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
September 29 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
October 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
October 6 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 12 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 18 & 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 26 & 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
October 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
November 2 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
November 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
November 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 23 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
November 24 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
November 27 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
November 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
November 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
December 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
December 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
December 8 & 9 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
December 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
December 14 & 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 11, 2019 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena
January 12, 2019 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
January 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
January 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
January 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
January 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
January 22 & 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
January 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
January 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 7, 2019 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
February 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
February 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
February 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
February 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
February 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
February 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena
March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena
March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
