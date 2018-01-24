Elton John will come to Target Center on Feb. 21, 2019. Tickets are $59.50 to $249.50, and go on sale Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Target Center box office and via AXS by phone and online.

John announced today that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which begins in September, will be his last, though he says he’ll continue to record.

Elton, as you almost certainly do not remember, dedicated “Your Song” to several players from the Minnesota Twins, a local sports team, who were in attendance at his Florida concert during spring training in 2016. He even invited them backstage after the show.

Does that actually make Elton a Twins fan? It’d be hard to conclude otherwise. True, the Twins players themselves have insisted that the singer, who lived in Georgia for two decades, roots for the Braves. But isn’t that just the sort of aw-shucks deflection you’d expect from a bunch of humble Minnesotans upon discovering that Sir Elton John, one of the most popular recording artists of all time, is a Twins superfan?

Anyway, Elton John is a Twins fan. Everybody knows that. Such a big Twins fan I can’t believe he’s not coming to town during baseball season so he could see his favorite baseball team, the Minnesota Twins, play at Target Field.

At least maybe he’ll get a chance to watch his favorite basketball team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If Elton’s people would like to issue a denial, they know where to find us.

Elton John Tour Dates

September 8 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

September 11 & 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Wells Fargo Center

September 15 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

September 16 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

September 19 - Hartford, CT @ XL Center

September 21 & 22 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

September 25 & 26 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

September 28 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

September 29 - Québec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

October 4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

October 6 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 12 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 15 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 18 & 19 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 26 & 27 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 30 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

November 2 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

November 3 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 8 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 23 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

November 24 - Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

November 27 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 28 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 30 & December 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

December 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

December 6 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

December 8 & 9 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

December 12 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

December 14 & 15 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

January 11, 2019 - Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

January 12, 2019 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

January 15, 2019 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

January 16, 2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

January 18, 2019 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

January 19, 2019 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

January 22 & 23, 2019 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

January 26, 2019 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

January 29, 2019 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 7, 2019 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

February 9, 2019 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

February 12, 2019 - Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

February 13, 2019 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

February 19, 2019 - Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

February 21, 2019 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

February 27, 2019 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

March 1, 2019 - Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 8, 2019 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 12, 2019 - Raleigh, NC @PNC Arena

March 13, 2019 - Columbia, SC @Colonial Life Arena

March 15, 2019 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena