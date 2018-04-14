Northern Invasion 2018: See the festival's rockers, moshers, and crowd-surfers
Somerset, Wisconsin's titular amphitheater was rocking from May 11-13. That's when the annual Northern Invasion music festival cranked amps to 11 with Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, I Prevail, Senses Fail, Tool, Alice in Chains (not pictured), Anti-Flag, Stone Temple Pilots (not pictured), the Used, Andrew W.K., and many, many more. Take a photo tour through the decibel-packed madness. All photos by Deb Freytag.