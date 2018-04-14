Northern Invasion 2018: See the festival's rockers, moshers, and crowd-surfers

Gallery Grid 1/150 Deb Freytag 2/150 Deb Freytag 3/150 Deb Freytag 4/150 Deb Freytag 5/150 Deb Freytag 6/150 Deb Freytag 7/150 Deb Freytag 8/150 Deb Freytag 9/150 Deb Freytag 10/150 Deb Freytag 11/150 Deb Freytag 12/150 Deb Freytag 13/150 Deb Freytag 14/150 Deb Freytag 15/150 Deb Freytag 16/150 Deb Freytag 17/150 Deb Freytag 18/150 Deb Freytag 19/150 Deb Freytag 20/150 Deb Freytag 21/150 Deb Freytag 22/150 Deb Freytag 23/150 Deb Freytag 24/150 Deb Freytag 25/150 Deb Freytag 26/150 Deb Freytag 27/150 Deb Freytag 28/150 Deb Freytag 29/150 Deb Freytag 30/150 Deb Freytag 31/150 Deb Freytag 32/150 Deb Freytag 33/150 Deb Freytag 34/150 Deb Freytag 35/150 Deb Freytag 36/150 Deb Freytag 37/150 Deb Freytag 38/150 Deb Freytag 39/150 Deb Freytag 40/150 Deb Freytag 41/150 Deb Freytag 42/150 Deb Freytag 43/150 Deb Freytag 44/150 Deb Freytag 45/150 Deb Freytag 46/150 Deb Freytag 47/150 Deb Freytag 48/150 Deb Freytag 49/150 50/150 51/150 52/150 53/150 54/150 55/150 56/150 Deb Freytag 57/150 Deb Freytag 58/150 Deb Freytag 59/150 Deb Freytag 60/150 Deb Freytag 61/150 Deb Freytag 62/150 Deb Freytag 63/150 Deb Freytag 64/150 Deb Freytag 65/150 Deb Freytag 66/150 Deb Freytag 67/150 Deb Freytag 68/150 Deb Freytag 69/150 Deb Freytag 70/150 Deb Freytag 71/150 Deb Freytag 72/150 Deb Freytag 73/150 Deb Freytag 74/150 Deb Freytag 75/150 Deb Freytag 76/150 Deb Freytag 77/150 Deb Freytag 78/150 Deb Freytag 79/150 Deb Freytag 80/150 Deb Freytag 81/150 Deb Freytag 82/150 Deb Freytag 83/150 Deb Freytag 84/150 Deb Freytag 85/150 Deb Freytag 86/150 Deb Freytag 87/150 Deb Freytag 88/150 Deb Freytag 89/150 Deb Freytag 90/150 Deb Freytag 91/150 Deb Freytag 92/150 Deb Freytag 93/150 Deb Freytag 94/150 Deb Freytag 95/150 Deb Freytag 96/150 Deb Freytag 97/150 Deb Freytag 98/150 Deb Freytag 99/150 Deb Freytag 100/150 Deb Freytag 101/150 Deb Freytag 102/150 Deb Freytag 103/150 Deb Freytag 104/150 Deb Freytag 105/150 Deb Freytag 106/150 Deb Freytag 107/150 Deb Freytag 108/150 Deb Freytag 109/150 Deb Freytag 110/150 Deb Freytag 111/150 Deb Freytag 112/150 Deb Freytag 113/150 Deb Freytag 114/150 Deb Freytag 115/150 Deb Freytag 116/150 Deb Freytag 117/150 Deb Freytag 118/150 Deb Freytag 119/150 Deb Freytag 120/150 Deb Freytag 121/150 Deb Freytag 122/150 Deb Freytag 123/150 Deb Freytag 124/150 Deb Freytag 125/150 Deb Freytag 126/150 Deb Freytag 127/150 Deb Freytag 128/150 Deb Freytag 129/150 Deb Freytag 130/150 Deb Freytag 131/150 Deb Freytag 132/150 Deb Freytag 133/150 Deb Freytag 134/150 Deb Freytag 135/150 Deb Freytag 136/150 Deb Freytag 137/150 Deb Freytag 138/150 Deb Freytag 139/150 Deb Freytag 140/150 Deb Freytag 141/150 Deb Freytag 142/150 Deb Freytag 143/150 Deb Freytag 144/150 Deb Freytag 145/150 Deb Freytag 146/150 Deb Freytag 147/150 Deb Freytag 148/150 Deb Freytag 149/150 Deb Freytag 150/150 Deb Freytag

Somerset, Wisconsin's titular amphitheater was rocking from May 11-13. That's when the annual Northern Invasion music festival cranked amps to 11 with Avenged Sevenfold, A Perfect Circle, Breaking Benjamin, I Prevail, Senses Fail, Tool, Alice in Chains (not pictured), Anti-Flag, Stone Temple Pilots (not pictured), the Used, Andrew W.K., and many, many more. Take a photo tour through the decibel-packed madness. All photos by Deb Freytag.