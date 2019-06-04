According to a statement released Monday night, the name changed on June 2, when the Cedar-Riverside bar passed to new ownership. With the purchase, “the bar will no longer be able to use the name for legal reasons,” the statement reads.

Part Wolf has three owners: husband and wife Josh Mandelman and Lyssa Washington, and Kevin Raheja. Mandelman is also part owner of Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul and the Sheridan Room in northeast Minneapolis, so he’s not new to this game.

The bar’s new web page says it’s “committed to providing safe space for all walks of life to enjoy music, art and culture.” Part Wolf will offer a summer bocce league, plenty of televised soccer (or football) (or whatever you want to call it), and live music.

The sale marks a fresh start for an establishment that did not have the smoothest of years in 2018. Though historically it had drawn a diverse clientele, the Nomad experienced community blowback last summer after then-owner Todd Smith reported a man with a gun to Minneapolis Police and the aggressive police response was captured on video.

Smith, who purchased what was previously known as the Five Corners Saloon in 2005, had been interested in selling the joint since 2016, when he placed it on the market for $1 million.