No, Ilhan Omar didn't dance to Lizzo on 9/11 [VIDEO]

You knew this about Omar if you saw the freshman DFL congresswoman's appearance in the Maroon 5 video "Girls Like You." (Volume optional.)

Or you could've learned it last week, when video of Omar boogieing to another Minneapolis icon who took her fame nationwide. And look, if the sound of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" -- now in its third week atop the Billboard Hot 100 -- doesn't make you at least start nodding your head, you should go to the morgue because you have died.

Omar got all the way into it, smiling and laughing amongst a big crowd of equally joyous attendees at a party for the Congressional Black Caucus legislative conference, staged this past week and weekend in Washington, D.C.

As an aside, video of a Muslim refugee and a bunch of successful people of color dancing to rap at a party for a political group that doesn't allow white people is a perfectly calibrated day-ruiner for any racists you know.

Indeed, it seems the right wing just couldn't accept this clip's existence. Eventually, someone invented the idea that Omar was having this much fun on September 11. As with literally anything you say about Omar, the rumor was accepted as true.

By the fucking president.

This morning, conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams tweeted a video of his response to Omar dancing. The tweet's gone, apparently spiked by Twitter after complaints about its falsehood, but a transcript of his rant was captured by the website Lybio:

You were seriously partying on the anniversary of 911 and turning up while millions of Americans were at home mourning all the life that were lost. Over 3,000 people died and you were out turning up – a Congresswoman partying on the anniversary of 9/11. Are you serious? What were you celebrating? That’s what I want to know? A matter of fact, I think everybody in American want to know, what were you celebrating? Oh, don’t worry, I will wait. We got all day. I want an answer right now. You know what, we already know why you were celebrating. Ya, because you believe that some people just did something on 9/11. Yeah, you said that. So we know whose side you on. And it’s not our side. Sitting up here and partying on the anniversary of 9/11. What are you celebrating, the fact that you are dividing this country this country. Oh yeah… and the word around the street is that you married your brother for citizenship. So you know that’s illegal? What were you doing, celebrating a free get-out-of-jail-card?

I need everybody in America to wake up! We have a Congresswoman in Office that believed that on 911 some people just did something and she partied on the anniversary of 9/11, does this sound American to you? NO IT DON’T!

Let's set aside why you're not allowed to have fun on September 11. (Sorry people with that birthday?) Williams' assertion that Omar is not on "our side," when it comes to the worst terrorist attack in American history, is quite an accusation. With literally no evidence aside from a video of her dancing to rap -- undoubtedly a favorite pastime of fundamentalist terrorists -- Williams has accused a sitting member of Congress of sympathizing with Al Qaeda.

Racism, Islamophobia, baseless accusations, literally getting the most basic fact wrong, hating on cool people having fun at parties you're not invited to, an irresponsible use of Twitter... hmm, sound like anyone we know?

IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party! https://t.co/aQFEygSa4D — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019

OF COURSE HE RETWEETED IT.

Though the original rant is gone, Trump has, inexplicably, left up his promotion of it, a fitting gesture for a group of people who think if you get something wrong or lie, you just stick with it and pretend everything's good.

Omar is understandably pissed, and says Trump's signal boost of the lie puts her in even more danger than she already was.

This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress.



The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk.



What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation? https://t.co/XdkRVrU7mZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 18, 2019

Williams, meanwhile, has finally taken the smart route and moved on to self-parody performance art.

Everyday the Democrats make up lies about President @realDonaldTrump. They Drag his name through salt & spread fake stories. They are the real bullies! They never ever fact check stories that make Trump look bad. PATHETIC — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) September 18, 2019

We'll update this story if Twitter decides to... do the honorable thing and delete everyone's accounts.