No charges in 'horrific' van accident involving Minneapolis band Off With Their Heads

Desiree Evancio, 24, sustained life-threatening injuries after being dragged for five blocks underneath the group's vehicle. As the van was stopped, Evancio walked between its rear bumper and the trailer it was towing, VPD's investigation discovered. It's unclear why she chose to cross the street in that fashion, Roed told music website Dying Scene, and unlikely that the driver was aware she became trapped.

"This appears to be a tragic accident... a tragedy and it’s life-changing for everyone involved," Roed said. "We are not proceeding with charges at this time; the investigation is ongoing."

Initial reports from CTV identified the driver as "impaired and American"; the station captured video of a cop, breathalyzer in-hand, interviewing someone resembling bassist Robbie Swartwood at the scene.

Evancio remains in "extremely critical condition," according to a GoFundMe campaign that has so far raised $171,653 for her medical bills and legal fees. The Ontario-born woman has shown signs of consciousness as she's undergone "multiple" surgeries at Vancouver General Hospital.

"She is an adventurous, full of life, always up for a good time and a laugh, free-spirited young woman, with so much life still ahead of her," the GoFundMe reads. "Sadly she is yet another example of bad things happening to good people."

Off With Their Heads -- who were touring in support of their latest album, August's Epitaph-issued Be Good -- have canceled all future North American dates.

"We are all waiting for more information to come to light. Until that happens, I don't feel comfortable carrying on playing live shows," frontman Ryan Young posted to Facebook last week. "Due to the sensitive nature of an accident a band member was involved with, I can't elaborate any more than that."

Off With Their Heads played Minneapolis bar Mortimer's on Oct. 4, one week before the accident.

We reached out to Epitaph for an update on the band's plans, but did not immediately hear back.