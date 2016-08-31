Nick Jonas and his old band are playing a surprise gig at the Fine Line -- TONIGHT!

There, he and Demi Lovato are doing the family friendly headliner thing.

Later tonight, the breakout star of the Jonas family (sorry, Frankie) is looking for a grittier experience. Jonas will apparently take the stage at the Fine Line Music Cafe starting around 11:00 p.m., according to an event listing for the gig. Jonas will be performing as frontman for Nick Jonas & the Administration, marking a reunion with the backing band for the side project that sprung Nick from the Jonas Brothers band.

Nick Jonas & The Administration played the State Theater in Minneapolis back in January of 2010. At that time, Jonas was just 17. The band recorded one album, and hasn't toured since 2011.

Here, they sound(ed) like this.

The Fine Line's been teasing a "very special show announcement" at 8:30 p.m., but that didn't stop them from creating a Facebook event ahead of time.

Besides, 8:30 is about a half-hour after tickets go on sale, according to this Ticketmaster countdown clock.

That's about all we can say for now. What else do you need? It's going to be 11 o'clock on a Wednesday. You have something more interesting to do than watch Nick Jonas get back together with a band that isn't his brothers?