While Target Field may have mostly been used for country shows in past years, Def Leppard and Journey will be [insert some lame baseball pun here] at The House That Chesney Built this July 27.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 3, though no other details are available yet, including the small detail of how much you’re expected to pay.

If you want to get pumped with some hot, sticky sweet pop-metal in the meantime, Def Lep’s catalog is finally streaming on Spotify, Apple, and all suchlike music services. Get pyromaniacal, hysterical, and adrenalized, you rock ‘n’ roll clowns.

Journey, of course, has pulled off the rare feat of replacing a beloved frontman (Steve Perry) with a new singer who’s also won over fans (Arnel Pineda). They were also video game pioneers, as seen in this clip from the distant past.

Journey/Def Leppard tour dates

5/21 – Hartford, CT, XL Center

5/23 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center

5/25 – Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

5/26 – Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center

5/28 – Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena

5/30 – Cincinnati, OH, U.S. Bank Arena

6/1 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

6/2 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

6/5 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

6/6 – Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

6/8 – Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

6/9 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

6/11 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/13 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/15 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

6/16 – Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

7/1 – Atlanta, GA, SunTrust Park

7/3 – Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

7/4 – Milwaukee, WI, Summerfest

7/6 – Memphis, TN, FedExForum

7/7 – North Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena

7/9 – Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

7/11 – Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

7/13 – Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

7/14 – Chicago, IL, Wrigley Field

7/16 – Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

7/18 – Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7/19 – Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena

7/21 – Denver, CO, Coors Field

7/23 – Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

7/25 – Kansas City, MO, Sprint Center

7/27 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Field

7/28 – Fargo, ND, Fargodome

8/11 – Boston, MA, Fenway Park

8/13 – Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

8/15 – Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

8/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

8/18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

8/20 – Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC

8/22 – Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

8/24 – St. Louis, MO, Busch Stadium

8/25 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/27 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

8/29 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

8/31 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

9/1 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

9/5 – Albuquerque, NM, Isleta Amphitheater

9/7 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort Arena

9/8 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

9/21 – San Francisco, CA, AT&T Park

9/23 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

9/25 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

9/26 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

9/28 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

9/29 – Seattle, WA, Gorge Amphitheatre

10/1 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

10/4 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

10/6 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum