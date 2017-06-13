New SPCO Liquid Music Series lineup includes Justin Vernon-scored dance piece
In just the few months since its reopening, the Palace Theatre has already distinguished itself with a wide range of musical bookings, but it hasn't offered anything quite like the premiere of a dance work commissioned by the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Until now, that is. Or, rather, till next April, when for three nights the venue will showcase a new piece choreographed by Uri Sands, performed by the TU Dance troupe, with music by Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver, of course, as well as multiple other projects).
That's all part of the sixth season of the SPCO Liquid Music Series, which today announced its lineup for 2017-18. As before the Liquid Music Series spotlights unique collaborations between artists, offering a slew of newly commissioned works and bringing already existing pieces to town.
This year's artists include Rafiq Bhatia, Anna Meredith, and, offering the Midwest premiere of Blind Spot, jazz pianist Vijay Iyer and writer/photographer and spoken word artist Teju Cole. In addition, Minneapolis-based dancer/choreographer Ashwini Ramaswamy and global music polymath Jace Clayton (aka DJ/Rupture) will be this season's “artists in virtual residence,” working together on a piece that will premiere in the 2018-2019 season.
Here's the full 2017-18 Liquid Music Series schedule:
October 21, 2017 -- Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English (world premiere), McGuire Theater
October 26, 2017 -- Patricia Kopatchinskaja: Luigi Nono’s La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura for Violin and Electronics, Walker Art Center galleries
November 16, 2017 -- Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You (world premiere), Machine Shop
February 7, 2018 -- Anna Meredith: Varmints (Midwest premiere) Aria, Minneapolis
March 14. 2018 -- Nathalie Joachim: Fanm d’Ayiti (world premiere), Amsterdam Bar & Hall
March 20, 2018 -- Brian Harnetty: Shawnee, Ohio , Mairs Hall, Macalester College
April 19-21, 2018 -- TU Dance and Justin Vernon (world premiere), Palace Theatre
May 16, 2018 -- Grand Band: Degenerate Psalms (world premiere), Ordway Concert Hall
May 31 -- June 1, 2018 – Vijay Iyer & Teju Cole: Blind Spot (Midwest premiere), McGuire Theater
You can find more detalls about the series and specific works here.