New SPCO Liquid Music Series lineup includes Justin Vernon-scored dance piece

Until now, that is. Or, rather, till next April, when for three nights the venue will showcase a new piece choreographed by Uri Sands, performed by the TU Dance troupe, with music by Justin Vernon (of Bon Iver, of course, as well as multiple other projects).

That's all part of the sixth season of the SPCO Liquid Music Series, which today announced its lineup for 2017-18. As before the Liquid Music Series spotlights unique collaborations between artists, offering a slew of newly commissioned works and bringing already existing pieces to town.

This year's artists include Rafiq Bhatia, Anna Meredith, and, offering the Midwest premiere of Blind Spot, jazz pianist Vijay Iyer and writer/photographer and spoken word artist Teju Cole. In addition, Minneapolis-based dancer/choreographer Ashwini Ramaswamy and global music polymath Jace Clayton (aka DJ/Rupture) will be this season's “artists in virtual residence,” working together on a piece that will premiere in the 2018-2019 season.

Here's the full 2017-18 Liquid Music Series schedule:

October 21, 2017 -- Rafiq Bhatia: Breaking English (world premiere), McGuire Theater

October 26, 2017 -- Patricia Kopatchinskaja: Luigi Nono’s La Lontananza Nostalgica Utopica Futura for Violin and Electronics, Walker Art Center galleries

November 16, 2017 -- Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You (world premiere), Machine Shop

February 7, 2018 -- Anna Meredith: Varmints (Midwest premiere) Aria, Minneapolis

March 14. 2018 -- Nathalie Joachim: Fanm d’Ayiti (world premiere), Amsterdam Bar & Hall

March 20, 2018 -- Brian Harnetty: Shawnee, Ohio , Mairs Hall, Macalester College

April 19-21, 2018 -- TU Dance and Justin Vernon (world premiere), Palace Theatre

May 16, 2018 -- Grand Band: Degenerate Psalms (world premiere), Ordway Concert Hall

May 31 -- June 1, 2018 – Vijay Iyer & Teju Cole: Blind Spot (Midwest premiere), McGuire Theater

You can find more detalls about the series and specific works here.