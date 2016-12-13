New record shop opening this weekend in south Minneapolis
Ho! Ho! ... how about a new record shop in south Minneapolis?
Your highly specific holiday wish is granted! New record store Solid State is scheduled to open up shop this Saturday at 4022 E. 46th St. -- just north of Minnehaha Falls.
Here are some facts about Solid State, which is a joint venture between Phil and Hannah Borreson.
-- It plans to buy and sell the following media formats: vinyl records, cassette tapes, DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, and retro video games. The genre-spanning collection will include new and used music, but it appears any remaining CD lovers out there are out of luck.
-- "Exclusive" home goods, handbags, jewelry, and accessories will be for sale.
-- There's a community focus at Solid State. The shop is currently accepting submissions from musicians and artists seeking special perks -- prime product placement, social media plugs, etc. Music acts could earn the chance for in-store performances, while artists could score public gallery nights.
“Solid State is well equipped to be the destination store for life-long collectors, and also be a friendly place for people who want to start collecting and need a helping hand,” Phil says in a press release, adding that newbie collectors can attend Vinyl 101 workshops.
-- The 4,248-square-foot space was acquired in June for $225,000, according to records from Coldwell Banker Burnet. Here's what it looked like in its previous life as The Pink Closet clothing consignment store:
