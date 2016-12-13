Your highly specific holiday wish is granted! New record store Solid State is scheduled to open up shop this Saturday at 4022 E. 46th St. -- just north of Minnehaha Falls.

Here are some facts about Solid State, which is a joint venture between Phil and Hannah Borreson.

-- It plans to buy and sell the following media formats: vinyl records, cassette tapes, DVDs, Blu-Ray discs, and retro video games. The genre-spanning collection will include new and used music, but it appears any remaining CD lovers out there are out of luck.

-- "Exclusive" home goods, handbags, jewelry, and accessories will be for sale.

-- There's a community focus at Solid State. The shop is currently accepting submissions from musicians and artists seeking special perks -- prime product placement, social media plugs, etc. Music acts could earn the chance for in-store performances, while artists could score public gallery nights.

“Solid State is well equipped to be the destination store for life-long collectors, and also be a friendly place for people who want to start collecting and need a helping hand,” Phil says in a press release, adding that newbie collectors can attend Vinyl 101 workshops.

-- The 4,248-square-foot space was acquired in June for $225,000, according to records from Coldwell Banker Burnet. Here's what it looked like in its previous life as The Pink Closet clothing consignment store: