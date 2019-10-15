New music venue Fillmore Minneapolis announces first run of shows

On Tuesday, the most concrete proof that the 36,000-square-foot, 1,850-capacity venue will one day host live music emerged: Its initial concert calendar. And that specific day? Feb.12, when Brandi Carlile -- the Grammy-winning Seattle Americana singer-songwriter with a rabid Twin Cities following -- will christen the Fillmore with a three-night run of shows. Carlile, who played the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand earlier this year, will perform as a trio the first night, with a full band the following evening, and will cap her gigs with a performance of her Valentine's Day-themed EP, 2010's XOBC, on V-Day proper.

Next up are reunited Minneapolis pop-punk greats Motion City Soundtrack (Feb. 15-16) and rap star Ty Dolla $ign (Feb. 17). Other notable shows include blues legend Buddy Guy (Feb. 27), festival faves Sublime with Rome (March 4), and Academy Award-winning crunk lords Three 6 Mafia (March 7). See the full list of shows below.

"The attention and time we’ve taken to invest in building something special and unique will all be worth it when fans experience their favorite artists inside this amazing new venue," Live Nation senior promoter Tamsen Preston promises via press release. "The sound system we are putting in and the sight lines are really just incredible."

Tickets to all the announced concerts will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via the Fillmore website or in-person at Dinkytown's Varsity Theater, which is also operated by Live Nation. Pre-sale options begin today at noon for Citi cardholders. Prices were not made immediately available.

Live Nation expects to host 175 annual shows at the Fillmore (525 N. 5th St.), putting it in direct competition with First Avenue, the similarly sized (1,550-capacity) downtown music institution. The venue, a hotel (Element by Westin), and a restaurant (Trax Burgers & Bar) form a cluster of developments from United Properties, whose owner, Pohlad Companies, also owns the baseball team across the street. Live Nation operates Fillmores around the country, including in Detroit, Charlotte, and Denver.

2/12/20: Brandi Carlile (trio)

2/13/20: Brandi Carlile (full band)

2/14/20: Brandi Carlile (full band)

2/15/20: Motion City Soundtrack

2/16/20: Motion City Soundtrack

2/17/20: Ty Dolla $ign

2/21/20: Yung Gravy

2/22/20: $uicideboy$

2/27/20: Buddy Guy

2/28/20: Rüfüs Du Sol

3/3/20: Hayley Kiyoko

3/4/20: Sublime with Rome, w/Jon Wayne and the Pain

3/7/20: Three 6 Mafia

3/12/20: LANCO

3/13/20: The Revivalists

3/20/20: The Floozies w/ SunSquabi

3/21/20: Dillon Francis

3/27/20: Yultron Presents “RAVE PROM” with special guests

3/28/20: Hippie Sabotage

4/10/20: The Disco Biscuits

4/11/20: The Disco Biscuits

4/17/20: Jonny Lang

4/29/20: Citizen Cope

5/14/20: Evanescence