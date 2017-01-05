New Minneapolis music venue planned adjacent to Target Field

United Properties is planning a new development steps from Target Field, the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal's Nick Halter reports. The music venue/hotel/restaurant concept would be built upon a .75-acre lot on North Fifth Street -- right between the Caribou Coffee and Holiday near Target Field Station.

“We are working on a mixed-use project [with] a retail entertainment venue at the street level, and we are attempting to put a smaller hotel on top of that," United Properties co-president/CIO Bill Katter tells the Biz Journal, adding that his firm hopes to break ground this year.

United Properties already inked a deal with an existing "entertainment venue" to help develop the forthcoming concert space, Katter says. But we can rule out First Avenue Productions, which is hooking up with United Properties to build a 10,000-ish capacity riverside amphitheater in north Minneapolis, First Ave GM Nate Kranz tells the Biz Journal.

Beyond that, details are slim.

So here's some baseless speculation: United Properties is part of the Pohlad Companies portfolio of businesses. Ditto for Go Media, the ever-expanding radio/online content venture located kitty-corner from this proposed site in the Ford Center. Is Go getting in the concert game? Impossible to say at this point, but damn, that's some quality speculation.

In other limited information regarding new downtown venue news, Music Hall Minneapolis is apparently a thing.