New Def Jam signee Nimic Revenue leads off December's Twin Cities rap roundup

Allan Kingdom -- “Energized”

Album: Single

Label: Yebo Inc. / Opposition

A definitive and Earl Sweatshirt-approved distillation of Allan Kingdom’s elastic exuberance as a vocalist, this song will just make you feel good. We didn't get a full-length from Allan this year, but he still closes 2018 strong with this single—one of my favorite songs of his yet.

Astralblak -- “Money”

Album: Seeds

Label: Sound Verite

As eclectic and wide-ranging as their sound can be, Minneapolis synth-funk trippers Astalblak (fka ZuluZuluu) typically have hip-hop baked into their sound. That's especially true when member Greg Grease is rapping. On “Money,” he and guest MC the Lioness take one verse apiece inspired by the titular topic, both proving why they’re among the most thoughtful lyricists in the city.

Dem Atlas -- “Early Train”

Album: Bad Actress

Label: Rhymesayers Entertainment



Five years after signing with Rhymesayers Entertainment, Dem Atlas finally made his full-length RSE debut with Bad Actress. "Early Train" is an highlight, a deeply introspective and honest rap-rock hybrid.





GainesFM Ft. Rico Nasty -- "Forever"

Album: Single

Label: FreeMinds Ent.



For his latest single, FreeMinds Ent. leader GainesFM recruits one of 2018's breakout rappers, Maryland "sugar trap" artist Rico Nasty. Rico has a lot of energy and personality, but Gaines refuses to be out-rapped here, resulting in a dizzyingly fun collab.





Kush2x Ft. Taylor J -- “Dancin’ in the Trap”

Album: Dancin’ in the Trap

Label: Scenious Entertainment



For the past few years, St. Paul producer Kush2x has been on a mission to prove Minnesota can be a place where trap music can flourish. His second album, Dancin' in the Trap, is filled with Twin Cities street-oriented artists both well-known and not as well-known. The title track features St. Paul star Taylor J, who, as he often does, brings hard, believable trap talk and a sleek hook.





Lucien Parker -- “Southside”

Album: Mephoria

Label: Self-released

Though 20-odd years separate Lucien Parker and Atmosphere’s Slug in age, both proudly represent Minneapolis’ Southside and sound good together on this highlight from Parker’s Mephoria EP, with Parker warmly sing-rapping and Slug adopting a more conversational approach over producer Tone Jonez’s bright organ progressions.

Nimic Revenue -- “Tag”

Album: Single

Label: Self-released

Nimic Revenue has released two songs since the reveal of her aforementioned deal with Def Jam, though neither appears to be an official single with the label. Her new song with Chicago star Lil Durk, “ A Lie,” is a good look, but the other loosie,“Tag,” is even better. There may not be another artist in the Twin Cities who can create a ridiculously catchy song like this with seemingly little effort.

Maria Isa -- “Confusion”

Album: Sasa

Label: SotaRico



One of the highlights on Maria Isa's new album, Sasa, released on Election Day and entirely produced by J. Hard, comes toward the end with the hypnotic, swaggering "Confusion."





MuOg (Muja Messiah X OG Grip) Ft. Remo Williamz -- “Pay Phone”

Album: MuOg

Label: Unstable Intellect



Muja Messiah and OG Grip's new joint album as MuOg, produced by Minneapolis' Emazin, is one of the best-rapped albums out of Minnesota this year. That's exemplified on "Pay Phone," where Muja snaps in his signature zany way, rhyming Henry Ford with Boston George with Al B. Sure! The song also has one of the strongest choruses on the album, courtesy of Remo Williamz.

Tarxan -- “The Intro Part 2”

Album: Rider Music, Vol. 1

Label: Self-released