New albums from Bryson Tiller, Lil Yachty, and 8 other artists released today

To make the process easier, we've picked 10 new albums you should know about that came out today, from certain best-sellers to smaller releases you might otherwise overlook.

Bobby Bare – 'Things Change'

The first album in five years from the country great features a duet with Chris Stapleton on a remake of Bare's classic “Detroit City” as well as a song co-written with his fellow outlaw Guy Clark just before Clark's death in 2016.

The Beatles – 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (50th Anniversary Edition)'

Stop worrying about whether it's the greatest album of all time (or even of the Beatles' career) and luxuriate in one of the few remasters of a rock classic that actually allows us to hear the music with new ears.

Cende – '#1 Hit Single'

The sound is lo-fi on the full-length debut from this Brooklyn band featuring members of indie notables Porches and LVL UP (and with guest vocals from Frankie Cosmos) but the energy is propulsive and the tunes are sturdy.

Lila Downs – 'Salón, Lágrimas y Deseo'

The singer and activist's twelfth album ranges across a variety of Mexican musical styles and includes both originals and covers that celebrate female power and center on the experience of women.

Justin Townes Earle – 'Kids in the Street'

The Americana singer-songwriter's latest, recorded in Omaha with Bright Eyes' Mike Mogis, centers on mature themes like starting a family and overcoming addiction.

The Heliocentrics – 'A World Of Masks'

Known for their collaborations with DJ Shadow and Ethiopian born jazz multi-instrumentalist Mulatu Astatke, the U.K. funk band cover a lot of stylistic ground here and showcase Slovokian singer Barbora Patkova.

Lil Yachty – 'Teenage Emotions'

A little over a year after viral fame led to the launch of his Little Boat mixtape, the giddy young pop-rap weirdo drops his proper full-length debut.

Gucci Mane – 'Drop Top Wop'

The ridiculously prolific Atlanta trap pioneer (who'll be performing at Soundset on Sunday) celebrates the one-year anniversary of his release from prison with a different kind of release, produced by Metro Boomin.

Shakira – 'El Dorado'

The brilliant Colombian pop oddball's first Spanish-language album in seven years is chockfull of duets, with partners including Black M, Carlos Vives, and Prince Royce.

Bryson Tiller – 'True to Self'

A last-minute surprise. The trap-influenced R&B singer was set to drop his second proper album on June 23, but around midnight last night it was announced for release today.