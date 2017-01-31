Similar to 2015's Shadows in the Night and 2016's Fallen Angels -- both of which included songs made famous by Frank Sinatra -- the new triple-album will be packed with covers of vintage pop standards.

Among Dylan's picks: Sammy Fain and Lew Brown's "That Old Feeling," which Shep Fields parlayed into a 1938 hit; Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh's eventual Sinatra banger "The Best is Yet to Come" from 1959; and Les Brown and Ben Homer's "Sentimental Journey," which Doris Day sent to No. 1 in 1944.

Here's an excerpt from Tuesday's press release explaining Triplicate:

"Each disc to be presented in a thematically-arranged 10-song sequence, illuminating compositions from great American songwriters interpreted by Dylan through his artistry as a vocalist, arranger and bandleader."

What it doesn't explain, however, is how Dylan arrived at the title. Occam's razor tells us it's the whole "threes" angle, but let's get more conspiratorial: Did Dylan -- an avid City Pages reader, as far as we know -- stumble upon this 2015 headline? Hmm ...

Anyway, the press release is very explicit about the ways you can purchase Triplicate. There's the $23 3-CD pack; the $51 3-LP vinyl set (or the $67 "Limited Edition" version); and the $20 digital download.

Triplicate was produced by Dylan's alter ego Jack Frost; see the complete tracklist below. Here's a taste of one of the Sinatra covers, "I Could Have Told You."

Part 1 -- 'Til The Sun Goes Down

1. I Guess I'll Have to Change My Plans

2. September Of My Years

3. I Could Have Told You

4. Once Upon A Time

5. Stormy Weather

6. This Nearly Was Mine

7. That Old Feeling

8. It Gets Lonely Early

9. My One and Only Love

10. Trade Winds

Part 2 -- Devil Dolls

1. Braggin'

2. As Time Goes By

3. Imagination

4. How Deep Is The Ocean

5. P. S. I Love You

6. The Best Is Yet To Come

7. But Beautiful

8. Here's That Rainy Day

9. Where Is The One

10. There's A Flaw In My Flue

Part 3 -- Comin' Home Late

1. Day In, Day Out

2. I Couldn't Sleep A Wink Last Night

3. Sentimental Journey

4. Somewhere Along The Way

5. When The World Was Young

6. These Foolish Things

7. You Go To My Head

8. Stardust

9. It's Funny To Everyone But Me

10. Why Was I Born