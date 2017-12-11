Netflix’s new Prince biopic is shockingly inaccurate

Still, nothing prepared me for the error-ridden depiction of the life of Minneapolis’ most beloved superstar in the shoddy new direct-to Netflix biopic, A Christmas Prince.

The streaming channel was apparently unable to secure cooperation from the Prince estate, or to license any of Prince’s music. (Not even “Another Lonely Christmas.”) So they creatively decided to tell Prince’s story from the perspective of an invented character: Amber Moore, a reporter hired to dig up some dirt on a man described as "scandalous" and “a total flake.” (Sounds like our man so far!)

Prince fans will immediately recognize the clever nod to Kirstie Alley’s turn as nosy journalist Vanessa Bartholomew on Prince’s untitled 1992 “Love Symbol” album. And to go undercover, Amber pretends to be from Minnesota – very cute, Netflix.

But A Christmas Prince goes off the rails from there, partly due to its comically bad casting. Amber poses as a tutor for Prince’s younger sister, a Veruca Salt-looking moppet will no resemblance at all to the real-life Tyka Nelson.

This guy is supposed to be Prince?

Netflix

He’s way too tall.

And does this look anything at all like Paisley Park?

Netflix

Are you even trying, Netflix?

For a movie ostensibly about Prince, there’s so much of a focus on the journalist they should have called it A Christmas Amber, and the film gets so many major details of Prince’s life wrong it’s like you’re watching a movie about another guy entirely. Purple Rain is more biographically accurate. Hell, even Under the Cherry Moon is.

Oh, and Netflix, Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t even celebrate Christmas. Duh. It took me like two seconds to look that up on Wikipedia – which is free, unlike your garbage website.

A Christmas Prince isn’t just the most slapdash movie about a music legend since the 2014 catastrophe Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B. It’s an insult to all Prince fans, all Minnesotans, and everyone who values the truth.

I just hope Lifetime’s My Christmas Prince will set the record straight.