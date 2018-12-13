Neil Young just announced back-to-back-to-back Minneapolis concerts

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer refuses to hunker down, it seems, and instead will hop along the so-called WeDo district -- from Pantages Theatre (Jan. 26) to Orpheum Theatre (Jan. 28) to the State Theater (Jan. 29). These solo acoustic shows will be Young's first Twin Cities performances since a 2010 gig at Northrop. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster, but you've gotta unlock 'em with a code provided to Neil Young Archives members ($20 annual fee; loads of music included).

Read this far and still unfamiliar who this "Neil Young" character is? Weird! But we'll tell you: He's the 73-year-old Canadian folk-rocker known for his bands Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills & Nash, plus his Grammy-winning solo career. Young's latest album, last year's The Visitor, was made in collaboration with Power of the Real, his backing band that's led by Willie's kid, Lukas Nelson.

When he's not busy marrying actress/activist Daryl Hannah, Young finds considerable time to beef with President Donald Trump. "He has no balls," Young said of Trump earlier this year. "He hasn’t got one ball"; Trump blasted Young as a "total hypocrite" back in 2016.

Here's recent single "Already Great," a rowdy thumbed-nose at Trump: