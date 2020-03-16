Need live music? Local artists are streaming concerts so we can all stay safe at home.

The local music community has been through a lot recently as a result of COVID-19. Once brave and betting on going to SXSW regardless of cancellation, artists are now wisely deciding to stick close to home. DIY venues are closing indefinitely and First Avenue has postponed all shows at all its venues, as have most other major clubs and concert halls.

You know what they say about the show, though? About it going on?

Well, local artists will turn to live-streaming to deliver the good ol’ live entertainment we need right to our screens. The lineups will be different and costumes perhaps a bit more chill. But if Jeremy Messersmith has any say in the matter, the sound will be good.

While we’ve sadly missed the Minnesota Orchestra’s live performance this weekend, Bad Bad Hats’ first online showcase and the first “stop” of Nur-D’s “Quarantined World Tour” (see below), there are plenty more where these came from. Here’s our roundup of livestreamed local shows to tune into, to be frequently updated.

Thanks for staying in, and please remember to tip your entertainers.

Lydia Liza’s Live Script Readings

The past couple of days, Lydia Liza has gone live on Instagram at around 8 p.m. to read a movie script. She did The Cable Guy, then Goodfellas (complete with stage makeup ). Scrolling endlessly through Netflix is already too much, so it’s nice to have something chosen for us. Just please no Contagion .

When and where: Every night (so far) at 8 p.m. on Instagram

Donate: Venmo @lydia-hoglund

Leslie Vincent Live

Yesterday, she premiered a set-to-the-tune-of-a-ukelele letter from Gen Z to Millenials. Tonight she’s going live on Instagram.

When and where: March 16 at 7 p.m. on Instagram

Donate: Venmo @Leslie-Vincent-2

Nur-D’s “Quarantined World Tour”

There’s even a poster for it. “W/ #COVID-19 leaving artists suddenly w/o income I thought of an idea to help,” wrote the rapper on Twitter when he announced his 100% live-streamed concert tour. Each date will have a different lineup and will be broadcast free. A Venmo has been set up as a general fund to donate to affected artists.

When and where: March 19 on Twitter live with Yam Haus and Student 1, March 21 and 22 on Facebook , more to come

Donate: @MNArtistRelief and individual artist Venmos

Gaelynn Lea Live

Having had to reschedule her March shows, Gaelynn Lea is planning some live virtual ticketed concerts. One potential date is St. Patrick’s Day; drop some green food-coloring in your favorite home beverage and tune in.

When and where: Vote for your favorite date and time here

Donate: Buy tickets to shows, join Lea’s Patreon, or download music on Bandcamp