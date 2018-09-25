My tween niece and nephew rank all the songs from ‘Hamilton’ from best to worst

That’s because, like a shocking number of American children, Jack and Julia have memorized the soundtrack to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. As any loving uncle would, I immediately started devising ways to transform this new, innocent pleasure of theirs into clickable online content.

Jack and Julia agreed to list each of the songs from the soundtrack for me, from best to worst, and after their dad sent me the results, I called to ask them a few questions about Hamilton, about their lists, and, most fun of all, about each others’ lists.

City Pages: Was it hard to make these lists?

Julia: Not really. It took kind of long because I’d start making it and then I’d think of another song and I’d have to go back.

Jack: Yeah I’d think of a song and then I’d I have to erase everything and start over.

Julia: That’s why I did mine on the Chromebook.

CP: Who’s your favorite character in this musical?

Jack: Aaron Burr.

Julia: Angelica. Or Eliza. I don’t know which. I don’t like Hamilton that much. He cheated on his wife and then he was like [whiny voice] “It’s not my fault.” And he just always thinks his opinion is the best.

Jack: Well, he is the son of a whore and a Scotsman.

CP: Do you agree with Hamilton’s arguments in the two cabinet battles?

Julia: I agree with him in the first one, but not in the second. They were all like “Oh, we love the French” and then when they asked for help they were like “You know what? You guys can fight this yourself.”

CP: But you agree with Hamilton that the federal government was right to assume the states’ debt?

Jack: [enthusiastically but unconvincingly] Sure.

CP: Are there any songs that you hate?

Jack: “Say No to This.” [Ed. note: Jack is not a fan of “smooching.”]

Julia: “The Story of Tonight,” the first one. “A Winter’s Ball.””Farmer Refuted.”

Jack: I like “Farmer Refuted” a lot. Because they make fun of him.

Julia: It’s kind of boring.

[Unintelligible crosstalk.]

CP: I have another question when you’re ready?

[Crosstalk ends.]

CP: Are you more interested in history now because of Hamilton?

Both: Yes.

[Their father makes a skeptical sound in the background.]

Jack: [ Protesting] We learned where Yorktown is. And we learned what a bursar is. I didn’t even know that was a thing.

CP: What’s a bursar?

Jack: [Quoting “Aaron Burr, Sir.”] “He handles the financials.” Hamilton didn’t actually punch the bursar, you know. [Ed. note: I do know this because I looked it up and told him when I was visiting.]

CP: If you were writing a musical about a historical figure, who would you pick?

Julia: Malala would be a good person for a musical to be about, I think.

Jack: George Washington.

Julia: He seems kind of boring.

Jack: He did all the things.

Julia: Big deal, he chopped down the cherry tree. He was president for eight years and then he just stopped.

CP: What’s the wrongest thing about the other person’s list?

Julia: He likes “Cabinet Battle #2” better than “#1.”

CP: Why do you like the first one better?

Julia: In the second one Hamilton’s like “I just don’t have time for this.” But in the first one they’re both really into it.

Jack : [rapping] “We signed a treaty with a King whose head is now in a basket/ Would you like to take it out and ask it?/ ‘Should we honor our treaty, King Louis’ head?’/’Uh… do whatever you want, I’m super dead.’”

CP: Jack, what do you think of Julia’s list?

Jack: It’s wrong and her opinion’s not good.

Julia: Jack doesn’t like the slow-paced songs so much.

Jack: That’s not true. I like “Dear Theodosia.”

CP: I was a little surprised you two liked that one so much.

Julia: It’s sweet because they’re singing to their kids. [To her dad] Though if you sang about us it would be weird. {To me] It would be weird if he started singing to us.

CP: You know, making lists like this is a big part of my job. Do you think that’d be fun?

Julia: No.

Jack: Not really. [Ed. note: Jack, unimpressed, once described my job as "So you go to concerts and then write book reviews about them?"]

Julia: It wasn’t exactly entertaining.

CP: Yeah but it’s my job. I’m getting paid to do it. I’m getting paid for doing this interview.

Jack: You’re getting paid to talk to your niece and nephew?

CP: Yeah. Would you want to get paid to talk to each other about Hamilton?

Jack: [unenthusiastically] Maybe

CP: So, finally, here’s the last and hardest question. I have to decide whose list should go first on the website. So you can have your own cabinet battle and try to convince me yours should be first.

Julia: Mine is better because it’s mine. I’m older than you so I obviously know better.

Jack: Mine is better because it’s mine.

Julia: You can’t even think of your own argument.

CP: Julia, you’re not really helping your argument by saying mean things. You should take Aaron Burr’s advice.

Julia: What?

Jack: “Talk less. Smile more.”

Julia: Jack’s not even smiling. He’s just sitting there awkwardly.

Jack: Put mine first.

Julia : “Do whatever you want, I’m super dead.”