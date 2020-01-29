My Chemical Romance reunion tour to rock St. Paul this September

Well, as I hope the headline informed you, yes, MCR’s hitting St. Paul and, no, you will not have to leave Minnesota in 2020. (Unless you want to for some other reason. It's your life.)

The beloved parade-goth, glam-emo mallpunks will be at the Xcel Energy Center on September 11. Tickets go on sale at noon this Friday, January 31, via Ticketmaster.

For their first tour in nine years, the band announced a European leg yesterday, and then additional U.S. dates today (including the St. Paul gig) via a suitably spooky vid.

While My Chemical Romance released many essential songs in their short career, we at CP have a soft spot for this one, which we named one of our 40 favorite non-essential songs last year.