Following the governor’s State of Emergency declaration on Friday requesting that organizers cancel all events of 250 or more people, most venues have discontinued music performances for the new few weeks. And honestly, given the clear need to maintain social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19, we don’t feel comfortable recommending that you attend the few events that remain scheduled.

Below is a list of venues that have canceled or postponed upcoming events. With the CDC recommending that events of even 50 people be canceled, and possible other instructions at a state level, this list is likely to change frequently. We’ll keep it updated.

Armory – Several March and April shows already canceled or rescheduled. "For all future shows in the next 30 days, more info will be available as we receive it. We will communicate to ticket purchasers for individual events directly via email, and to all fans using our social media platforms." More details here.

Cedar Cultural Center – All shows through April 15 postponed or canceled. Refund information and rescheduled dates available here. Also, you can return the tickets to the Cedar, a non-profit, as a tax-deductible donation.

Dakota – All shows through March 26 postponed or canceled. “Rain checks for canceled concerts will be automatically banked in your account and can be used for future performances until April 1, 2021 (12+ months). A number of shows have already been rescheduled. Your existing ticket will guarantee your ticket for the rescheduled show.” More details here.

Fillmore Minneapolis – All shows through April 3 canceled or postponed, with multiple cancellations and reschedules in the weeks following as well. More details here.

First Avenue venues (First Avenue mainroom, 7th St Entry, Fine Line, Turf Club, Fitzgerald Theater, Palace Theatre) – All March shows postponed. Ticketholders will be contacted via email with rescheduled dates, and tickets to the original date will be honored. More details here.

Hennepin Theatre Trust venues (State, Orpheum, Pantages) – “We are working with outside promoters to reschedule upcoming events.” More details here.

Icehouse – Many March shows postponed or canceled. More details here.

Orchestra Hall – All performances through March 23 canceled or rescheduled. More details here.

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts – All events through April 19 postponed. Ticketholders will be notified of rescheduled dates. More details here.

Parkway Theater – All events through March 27 postponed. All tickets will be honored for rescheduled shows, and refunds may be requested here.

Target Center – Some April shows postponed. More details here.

Xcel Energy Center – All events through March 23, and many subsequent events, canceled or postponed. More details here.