Suppose it doesn't matter, because the real story is the fact the Minnesota Zoo just released its Music in the Zoo lineup for 2019. Plenty of MITZ regulars are slated to play Apple Valley's outdoor amphitheater, but there are some nice surprises, like indie-folk heartthrob Conor Oberst, former Top 40 heartthrobs on July 14, and Josh Ritter, who may or may not be a heartthrob. As the Star Tribune points out, the performers are overwhelmingly male.

Tickets to see these song/dance men go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20, a day of weed appreciation. You can score 'em at this website, by phone (1-800-514-3849), or at Bunker's Music Bar & Grill in Minneapolis' North Loop.

Before you go randomly buying tickets, however, you should take a careful look at the lineup:

June 1: The Cactus Blossoms

June 15: Taj Mahal Quartet

June 19: The Suburbs with Mark Mallman

June 21: Big Head Todd and Toad the Wet Sprocket

June 22: Mason Jennings

June 23: Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Jontavious Willis

June 26: Béla Fleck and The Flecktones

July 2: Dark Star Orchestra

July 3: Jonny Lang

July 14: Pop 2000 Tour Hosted by Lance Bass of ‘NSYNC with performances by O-Town, Aaron Carter, and Ryan Cabrera

July 19: Rosanne Cash

July 20: Tower of Power

July 22: Guster

July 23: Belle and Sebastian with Men I Trust

July 24: Psychedelic Furs and James

July 28: Conor Oberst

August 2: Steve Earle & The Dukes with special guests The Mastersons

August: 9 Mat Kearney

August: 10 Marc Cohn

August: 24 Josh Ritter

August: 25 Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns

August: 28 Robert Cray