Music in the Zoo unleashes 2019 lineup
Hmm, is this headline even clever? Are zoo animals ever actually "leashed"?
Suppose it doesn't matter, because the real story is the fact the Minnesota Zoo just released its Music in the Zoo lineup for 2019. Plenty of MITZ regulars are slated to play Apple Valley's outdoor amphitheater, but there are some nice surprises, like indie-folk heartthrob Conor Oberst, former Top 40 heartthrobs on July 14, and Josh Ritter, who may or may not be a heartthrob. As the Star Tribune points out, the performers are overwhelmingly male.
Tickets to see these song/dance men go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 20, a day of weed appreciation. You can score 'em at this website, by phone (1-800-514-3849), or at Bunker's Music Bar & Grill in Minneapolis' North Loop.
Before you go randomly buying tickets, however, you should take a careful look at the lineup:
June 1: The Cactus Blossoms
June 15: Taj Mahal Quartet
June 19: The Suburbs with Mark Mallman
June 21: Big Head Todd and Toad the Wet Sprocket
June 22: Mason Jennings
June 23: Keb’ Mo’ with special guest Jontavious Willis
June 26: Béla Fleck and The Flecktones
July 2: Dark Star Orchestra
July 3: Jonny Lang
July 14: Pop 2000 Tour Hosted by Lance Bass of ‘NSYNC with performances by O-Town, Aaron Carter, and Ryan Cabrera
July 19: Rosanne Cash
July 20: Tower of Power
July 22: Guster
July 23: Belle and Sebastian with Men I Trust
July 24: Psychedelic Furs and James
July 28: Conor Oberst
August 2: Steve Earle & The Dukes with special guests The Mastersons
August: 9 Mat Kearney
August: 10 Marc Cohn
August: 24 Josh Ritter
August: 25 Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns
August: 28 Robert Cray