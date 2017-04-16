Music in the Zoo announces 2017 lineup and don't worry, the Indigo Girls are coming back again

On Saturday afternoon, the 25-year-old series announced the 31 shows that will take place outdoors at the 1,500-seat Weesner Amphitheater this summer. As always, older acts are in no short supply, particularly those of the blues, country, and folk variety, including guitar great Buddy Guy, “Mr. Bojangles” composer Jerry Jeff Walker, and perennial zoo performers the Indigo Girls, who close the series out with two shows at the end of August.

Jazz great Herbie Hancock doesn't get out our way much, so mark his August 11 show down. And if you prefer to Remember the 80s this summer, you got your B-52's, you got your Natalie Merchant, and you not only got your Pat Benatar, but you got her husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo, with whom she now shares equal billing.

“But none of these musicians are from Minnesota!” I hear some readers protest. Well, if you'd give me a second, I was just about to mention that the Gear Daddies and Mason Jennings will both be there, as will newish harmony brothers the Cactus Blossoms, who will open for rabble-rousing country-rocker Steve Earle

Tickets for all shows go on sale 11 a.m. on April 22 at suemclean.com/zoo.

Here's the complete lineup:

June

6/14 Delta Rae with Lauren Jenkins

6/16 Buddy Guy

6/18 Boz Scaggs

6/22 An Evening with Dark Star Orchestra

6/24 Mason Jennings with The Pines

6/25 Texas Dance Hall Tour: Asleep At The Wheel & Dale Watson

6/30 Ziggy Marley

July

7/02 The B-52s

7/06 Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

7/09 Choo Choo Soul

7/10 An Evening with Natalie Merchant

7/12 Robert Cray

7/14 Jonny Lang

7/18 Amos Lee

7/19 Amos Lee

7/21 Jerry Jeff Walker

7/29 Mary Chapin Carpenter

7/30 Steve Earle & The Dukes with special guest The Cactus Blossoms & The Mastersons

August

8/05 Gear Daddies with The Nadas

8/08 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

8/09 Los Lonely Boys with Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

8/10 Dave Koz & Larry Graham

8/11 An Evening with Herbie Hancock

8/12 BoDeans

8/13 Josh Thompson

8/18 John Butler Trio with Landon McNamara

8/20 Eric Hutchinson

8/22 Gregory Alan Isakov & Blind Pilot

8/25 Five For Fighting with String Quartet

8/29 Indigo Girls

8/30 Indigo Girls

