Music in Mears 2018 to fill Lowertown with free concerts all summer long

Monday, May 21, 2018 by Keith Harris in Music
Music in Mears: You can sit back and relax or go all out like this woman. Brian Peterson/Star Tribune

Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Minneapolis. Can we please talk about St. Paul for a change?

Yes, this summer Minneapolis will be chock full of concerts, block parties, fests, and Minneapolitans who won’t stop talking about all the concerts, block parties, and fests in Minneapolis. But “the last city in the east,” as it has been inscrutably called, has entertainment options worthy enough to lure the snootiest St. Paulophobes across the river.

Like what, you say? Like Music in Mears, I reply.

Music in Mears, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this summer, has just announced a 2018 schedule that’s rife with names that will be familiar to City Pages readers and local music fans in general. Beginning June 7 and ending August 30, the live music series will hold free concerts in just-guess-which-Lowertown-park every Thursday (except July 5), with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. and wrapping up at a work-night-friendly 8:30 p.m.

More info is here, and the complete schedule is below.

Music in Mears 2018

June 7
Opener— Hot Date
Headliner—Alex Rossi

June 14
Opener—Brianna Lane
Headliner—The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

June 21
Opener—Liquid Vinyl
Headliner—Hornucopia

June 28
Opener—Sarah Morris
Headliner—Chris Koza

July 12
Opener—Martin Devaney
Headliner—Dusty Heart

July 19
Opener—Tom, Dick and Harry
Headliner—Crankshaft and the Gear Grinders

July 26
Opener—Latin Billies
Headliner—Dan Israel

August 2
Opener—Brian Just
Headliner—Jillian Rae

August 9
Opener—Har-di-Har
Headliner—Aby Wolf

August 16
Opener—High on Stress
Headliner—Kind Country

August 23
Opener—Lowray
Headliner—The Twilight Hours

August 30
Opener—Jake Jones
Headliner—Erik Koskinen

