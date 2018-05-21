Yes, this summer Minneapolis will be chock full of concerts, block parties, fests, and Minneapolitans who won’t stop talking about all the concerts, block parties, and fests in Minneapolis. But “the last city in the east,” as it has been inscrutably called, has entertainment options worthy enough to lure the snootiest St. Paulophobes across the river.

Like what, you say? Like Music in Mears, I reply.

Music in Mears, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this summer, has just announced a 2018 schedule that’s rife with names that will be familiar to City Pages readers and local music fans in general. Beginning June 7 and ending August 30, the live music series will hold free concerts in just-guess-which-Lowertown-park every Thursday (except July 5), with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. and wrapping up at a work-night-friendly 8:30 p.m.

More info is here, and the complete schedule is below.

Music in Mears 2018

June 7

Opener— Hot Date

Headliner—Alex Rossi

June 14

Opener—Brianna Lane

Headliner—The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra

June 21

Opener—Liquid Vinyl

Headliner—Hornucopia

June 28

Opener—Sarah Morris

Headliner—Chris Koza

July 12

Opener—Martin Devaney

Headliner—Dusty Heart

July 19

Opener—Tom, Dick and Harry

Headliner—Crankshaft and the Gear Grinders

July 26

Opener—Latin Billies

Headliner—Dan Israel

August 2

Opener—Brian Just

Headliner—Jillian Rae

August 9

Opener—Har-di-Har

Headliner—Aby Wolf

August 16

Opener—High on Stress

Headliner—Kind Country

August 23

Opener—Lowray

Headliner—The Twilight Hours

August 30

Opener—Jake Jones

Headliner—Erik Koskinen