Music in Mears 2018 to fill Lowertown with free concerts all summer long
Minneapolis, Minneapolis, Minneapolis. Can we please talk about St. Paul for a change?
Yes, this summer Minneapolis will be chock full of concerts, block parties, fests, and Minneapolitans who won’t stop talking about all the concerts, block parties, and fests in Minneapolis. But “the last city in the east,” as it has been inscrutably called, has entertainment options worthy enough to lure the snootiest St. Paulophobes across the river.
Like what, you say? Like Music in Mears, I reply.
Music in Mears, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this summer, has just announced a 2018 schedule that’s rife with names that will be familiar to City Pages readers and local music fans in general. Beginning June 7 and ending August 30, the live music series will hold free concerts in just-guess-which-Lowertown-park every Thursday (except July 5), with the music starting at 6:30 p.m. and wrapping up at a work-night-friendly 8:30 p.m.
More info is here, and the complete schedule is below.
Music in Mears 2018
June 7
Opener— Hot Date
Headliner—Alex Rossi
June 14
Opener—Brianna Lane
Headliner—The Galactic Cowboy Orchestra
June 21
Opener—Liquid Vinyl
Headliner—Hornucopia
June 28
Opener—Sarah Morris
Headliner—Chris Koza
July 12
Opener—Martin Devaney
Headliner—Dusty Heart
July 19
Opener—Tom, Dick and Harry
Headliner—Crankshaft and the Gear Grinders
July 26
Opener—Latin Billies
Headliner—Dan Israel
August 2
Opener—Brian Just
Headliner—Jillian Rae
August 9
Opener—Har-di-Har
Headliner—Aby Wolf
August 16
Opener—High on Stress
Headliner—Kind Country
August 23
Opener—Lowray
Headliner—The Twilight Hours
August 30
Opener—Jake Jones
Headliner—Erik Koskinen
