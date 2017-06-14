More details emerged Wednesday: A proposed development from United Properties includes a 2,000 capacity venue operated by multinational concert giant Live Nation and themed after San Francisco's historic Fillmore theater, the Star Tribune reports. Estimated to cost around $45 million, the North Loop complex would also include a 155-room Element by Westin hotel and a full-service restaurant called BG’s.

The Fillmore Minneapolis would host around 150 events per year, Rick McKelvey, the VP of commercial development for Bloomington-based United Properties, tells the Strib. In terms of capacity, the venue would fall somewhere between two other downtown spaces: First Avenue (1,500) and the Skyway Theatre (2,500). United Properties hopes to open up shop by mid-2019.

Will Fillmore Minneapolis suck? Unclear! AEG, another worldwide entertainment player, struggled with Mill City Nights, which shuttered last year after four years in the Warehouse District. Live Nation operates Fillmores around the country, including in Detroit, Charlotte, and Denver.

United Properties is part of the Pohlad Companies portfolio of businesses. Ditto for the Minnesota Twins and radio/online content venture Go Media, both of which are headquartered within blocks of the proposed multi-use development.

Elsewhere, United Properties is hooking up with First Avenue Productions to build a 10,000-ish capacity riverside amphitheater in north Minneapolis.