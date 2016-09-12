M.T. Foyer learn the acrimony of love in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

Last week, pants-obsessed gossip columnist C.J. decided to criticize KARE 11 anchor Jana Shortal’s outfit during her Jacob Wetterling coverage, the internet had a rightful shitfit. The backlash was so severe that the Star Tribune actually deleted the piece, and C.J. would later publicly apologize. The whole thing was really ugly, and it’s led more than a few self-righteous media aficionados on Facebook to disavow the paper wholesale.

What C.J. wrote is indefensible, but she hardly represents the whole of the Strib, a paper that has been a dutiful documentarian for this city’s music scene for decades. Beyond being a constant source of breaking news, our straight-laced older brother has given some of the best local bands their first newsstand ink. The Strib's coverage of the chaos and grief of Prince’s death earlier this year was integral to the world's understanding; their Are You Local? showcase continues to be a marker for up-and-comers to hang their hats on.

If you’re one of the horde who hate-tweeted C.J.’s article and threatened the cancellation your subscription, you’re discarding the hard work of people like Chris Riemenschneider, Jon Bream, Britt Robson, and Larry Fuchsberg. People who don’t give a damn about pants.

M.T. Foyer -- "All I Wanna Do Is Love You" (PREMIERE)

Love is a cane to the shins, man. Sometimes, it descends onto you like a blissful sunshower, but mostly, it’s an ego-killing struggle.

That’s the lesson gleaned from M.T. Foyer’s “All I Wanna Do Is Love You,” wherein a lovelorn hero named Donny (played by Skylar of the Controversial New Skinny Pill) tries to escape a cursed mixtape. Ultimately, not even a Sawzall can save him. Only through some reflection (and sudden French fluency) can Donny see what’s really going on.

M.T. Foyer is the latest passion of drummer Michael Sienkowski, erstwhile drummer for Mike Krol and Sleeping in the Aviary. Like Sienkowski’s former projects, M.T. Foyer is peppered with upbeat percussion and jangly guitar lines. The video for “All I Wanna Do Is Love You” will also be screened September 16 (that’s Friday folks) at Reverie with Pornonono and Rupert Angeleyes. The band will also be releasing their 7-inch that night.

Ced Linus -- “One Hundred Thirty Nine”

The beat for “One Hundred Thirty Nine” absolutely thumps. Produced by emcee Ced Linus at 1:39 a.m. (thus the song’s title), the instrumental bellows with huge bass. When played at the right volume in your Carolla, it could shake your license plate right off the goddamn car. Over the top, Linus lays an anxious line of keys that make the rattling feel even more uneasy.

To wit, “One Hundred Thirty Nine” is about the anxiety that the Virginia-born Linus feels every day as a hustler in the rap game. With a voice as deep as the permeating bass, he runs through the stresses of trying to succeed in the overcrowded Minnesota rap scene.

Filmed in Duluth by Linus and his brother (and fellow Pledge Empire Records representative) Prince Carlton, the video ends with Linus feeling determined despite the odds stacked against him.

The Dirty Dirties -- “Drinkers and Dreamers”

Are the Dirty Dirties a ska band? Sure, if you’re feeling nostalgic for the checkered Vans in the back of your closet, but the idiosyncratic Minneapolis pop band feels wearier than Less than Jake ever managed.

The last time we heard something from the Dirty Dirties, it was 2010. The self-titled eight-song album felt folksy and outstate, but now the band is back with a new single that shows how the last six years have worn the band into a lovely -- perhaps rocksteady -- rock band that knows how to drink and dream.

Directed by Eli Edleson-Stein of LoonarCity, Hunter Johnson, and band leader Jack Davis, the video follows a very willing descent into debauchery, wherein the protagonist chases the bottle in terms of the pure bliss of a good drunken story. The song itself follows that descent, feeling more and more reckless with every refrain. If you wanna skank to it a little, that’s fine, though.

The Jayhawks -- “Comeback Kids”

Paging Mr. Proust has been such an outright revitalization for the Jayhawks that a single titled “Comeback Kids” is almost too on-the-nose.

But the hypnotizing jam is a standout on the album at any rate, and now it’s been given a visual treatment truly worthy of the legendary Minneapolis ramblers. With MTV-era visionary Chuck Statler in the director’s chair, “Comeback Kids” drips with Americana and charm.

The ‘Hawks are running around Europe in support of Paging Mr. Proust right now, and the closest the they'll get to home will be Milwaukee's Turner Hall on November 4. Hopefully they’ll be back around the Twin Cities soon after, but in the meantime, you can recreate the magic in your own living room with their recent Tiny Desk Concert.

Koo Koo Kanga Roo -- “Spread Your Wings and Soar” (feat. Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls)

It’s probably not smart to encourage children to chug a pot of coffee, but then again, Koo Koo Kangaroo’s new album/self-help tape, The Triangle of Success, is their least explicit appeal to the kids. Instead, songs like their latest single “Spread Your Wings and Soar” appeal to the sleeping optimist in everyone, encouraging them to get hopped up on whatever age-appropriate stimulant they desire and, as the boys do in the video, jump out of a plane or something.

In traditional Koo Koo style, the video is goofy and off-the-wall, but it’s not the sort of dance-centered coloring book the band has produced in the past. British singer-songwriter Frank Turner even joins in on the fun, pretending to be Taylor Swift before daring Koo Koo to seize their dreams and go skydiving.

Also, belated congrats to Nick Olstad, who was married yesterday to occasional City Pages contributor Becky Lang. Mazel tov to the both of ya.

