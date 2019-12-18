Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett to rock U.S. Bank Stadium in 2020

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are all coming to U.S. Bank Stadium on June 27. That’s a lot of rock for one night. Some might say too much rock. Not us. But some. People who can’t handle a lot of rock.

The Minneapolis date was announced Wednesday along with a handful of others after the tour’s first run of shows in other cities sold out. We don’t have a lot of additional info right now though. Pre-sale starts January 6, but no word yet as to when tickets go on sale to the general public or how much they’ll run you, though available seats in other markets are starting at $43.50 and stretching up into the high triple digits.

Mötley Crüe re-entered public consciousness earlier this year (really, that was this year?) with their Netflix biopic The Dirt, which CP’s own Tony Libera said “makes Bohemian Rhapsody look like a masterpiece.” I think that means he thought it was bad.

As for Def Leppard, we ran a re-evaluation of how their sound changed hard rock when their catalog hit Spotify in 2018. It’s worth a read, if we do say so ourselves.

What? Is this whole story just an excuse to link to other City Pages stories? Shh, you're not supposed to notice that.