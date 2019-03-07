Morris Day’s got a Prince-focused memoir coming out this November

Nothing new there—Morris always has something to say. But this time it’s in print. This November, Da Capo is publishing On Time: A Princely Life in Funk, a memoir from the fabulously gabby bandleader of the Time “centering around his lifelong relationship and association with Prince.”

On Time is an as-told-to, and serving as Morris’ Jerome in this particular endeavor is the ridiculously productive amanuensis-to-the-stars David Ritz, who’s co-authored dozens of just this sort of book, many with African-American music titans like Ray Charles and Etta James. Ritz’s m.o. is to allow his subjects to tell their side of the story, a technique that in his hands yields results that are often more revealing than conventionally probing biographies.

Day tweeted out the news of his upcoming memoir yesterday.

Oh, and by the way, whatever happened to that Prince memoir that was supposed to be out by the end of last year?