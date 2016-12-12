Let's take these on one-by-one ...

Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers: The beloved heartland rocker will literally rock the heartland June 3 at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center. Tickers -- $49.50-$149.50 -- to the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' 40th anniversary tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via the venue's box office and Ticketmaster.com. Former Eagle Joe Walsh opens.

Lionel Richie with Mariah Carey: A legendary Motown star teams up with a legendary pop diva on this 35-date All the Hits Tour, which will hit Xcel on on March 24. This much is certain: Richie ("Hello," "Endless Love," "Dancing on the Ceiling") and Carey ("We Belong Together," "Always be my Baby," "Heartbreaker") have no shortage of hits. Tickets -- prices TBA -- go on sale 9 a.m. Saturday via the venue's box office and LiveNation.com (more on them in a bit).

Norah Jones: The Starbucks CD rack will come to life June 3 at Northrop Auditorium in Minneapolis. Aw, just kidding: Norah Jones is great! The jazzy, evocative New York singer, 37, is touring in support of October's Day Breaks, her sixth full-length. Witness said greatness by scoring tickets -- $58-$71 -- via the venue's box office and website beginning 10 a.m. Thursday.

Miranda Lambert: The country superstar will arrive March 17 at Xcel, with tickets available 10 a.m. Saturday via the venue's box office and Live Nation, the soulless concert multi-national that cutely refrains from publishing ticket prices in its press releases -- THEY'RE GONNA FIGURE IT OUT, GUYS. Anyway ... The Weight of These Wings, a breakup record that hits on Lambert's 2015 divorce from TV's Blake Shelton, received warm praise from critics upon its release last month. Opening duties on the Highway Vagabond Tour belong to Old Dominion and Aubrey Sellers.

Northern Invasion 2017: Somerset, Wisconsin's Somerset Amphitheater will host the third-annual caravan of hard-rockers from May 13-14. Among them: Soundgarden, Kid "Dumbfuckistan" Rock, the Offspring, Bush (featuring Gwen's ex-husband), Papa Roach, Alter Bridge, the Pretty Reckless (featuring Gossip Girl's ex-supporting character), Amon Amarth, Opeth, In Flames, Gojira, Pierce the Veil, Sum 41, and many more. Two-day passes -- $99.50-$199.50 -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday; more information here.

Huey Lewis and the News: Remember "Power of Love"? That song rules! Go hear it live March 17 at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. Tickets -- visibly priced at $59-$69 -- go on 10 a.m. Friday via the venue box office and website.