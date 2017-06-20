Missed Target Field's Prince umbrella giveaway? Get price-gouged on eBay!
June 16 was Prince night at Target Field, which entailed a handful of things: Twins players sported purple during batting practice; Prince jams boomed throughout the 8-1 loss to Cleveland; the team donated $10,000 to the Minnesota Public Schools for music education.
We can safely say Prince -- a noted music guy and a noted charity guy -- would have approved of the latter.
The biggest talker, though, was the pre-game giveaway of Prince-themed umbrellas to the first 10,000 fans. The late Minnesota superstar behind Purple Rain -- in umbrella-form!? Marketing genius. In addition to projecting fandom while repelling water, the memorabilia contributed to touching stadium visuals. Consider this sweet GIF:
But marketing genius makes perfect bedfellows with malignant capitalism, thus a Prince umbrella after-market quickly emerged on eBay.
The purple bloodletting has most umbrellas going for around $150. Dozens are available.
"Very, very nice umbrella," reads one listing's description. Nice.
Another listing swings for the fences, so to speak.
"Prince Umbrella ... I need $38,000 to pay off my student loan debt" states the header. The starting bid? $25,000. At press time, the umbrella had received zero bids.
So there you have it: Folks love Prince, seem to like umbrellas, and are targets for free-market vultures.
In conclusion, here's Rihanna -- noted singer of songs about umbrellas -- with a Prince tribute:
