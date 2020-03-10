Think about the weather, which this past weekend turned a corner toward spring and summer, and think about how much you look forward to finally... getting out into the... largest crowd of people you can possibly find.

Hmmmm. Shit.

Perhaps this isn't the most welcome time to think about getting handed stick-ified foodstuffs and involuntarily rubbing elbows with, say, 150,000 people all at once. But the Minnesota State Fair is coming your way regardless—right? RIGHT?!—as are announcements of its Grandstand music acts.

Tuesday morning brought news that country star Miranda Lambert's taking the stage on Thursday, August 27, along with an as-yet unannounced "special guest." Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m., and can be had by visiting this website (or calling 800-584-3849).

Tickets to see Lambert are going for $40, $55, or $65, and come highly recommended by no less an authority on deriving pleasure through live music than City Pages, which last fall reviewed her "damn near perfect" appearance at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul in glowing terms:

An expert craftswoman herself with great taste in other people’s material and even better taste in collaborators, she’s rarely let an artiste’s need for mere self-expression or a star’s obligation to placate crowds interfere with her appreciation of the material itself. Oh, and her band fuckin’ smokes.

Lambert's Thursday show, opening night of the 2020 fair, is the lead-in for a weekend that sees the Doobie Brothers' 50th anniversary show take the stage Friday, followed by fellow country star Tim McGraw on Saturday. Her ticket's also the most affordable of the three. Do with this information what you will.

Also announced Tuesday: NF, a Christian rapper out of Michigan whose albums and songs move an astonishing number of units, will play the following Thursday, September 3. Those'll sell for $35-$45, and become available online at noon on Friday.

Tell the music fans in your life to keep washin' those hands and avoidin' human interaction... until late August.