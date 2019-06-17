'Miracle' worker Lil Nas X calls mom of viral Minnesota tot

As if we needed more reasons to stan the ocean- and puppy-saving king, one more emerged last week: Lil Nas X and an emotional Brundidge connected by phone to discuss her 4-year-old's inspirational breakthrough.

"He surprised me and called me at work to check in and see how little Daniel was doing," Brundidge tells us. "And he also pledged his support of my family -- isn't that a blessing?"

Truly.

'CCO captured the touching exchange on video:

"The man who gave my son the light, the man who has given my song his voice: Lil Nas X is on the phone with us right now," Brundidge says at the beginning of the surprise call. "I can't thank you enough for what you've done for my baby."

She continued:

"I realized there was hope for my child to just be a regular kid. The light that is in you has shined on my son, and it has given him a clear path for how he is going to get healed from autism."

Lil Nas X, a humble southern gentleman, graciously accepted the thanks and praise.

"I'm happy that my blessings have rubbed off on you guys," he says. "I'm here to help in any way you need me to -- you have my number."

Speaking of numbers, "Old Town Road" has been at No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 10 consecutive weeks. Lil Nas X's debut EP, 7, drops Friday via Columbia Records.