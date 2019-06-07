"We had an 'Old Town Road' miracle at my house," Daniel's mom, Sheletta Brundidge, tweeted Tuesday. "My son Daniel has autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!"

Lil Nas X took notice, sending the video on its viral journey:

Truly!

Fox 9 filed this adorable story Thursday, which features Daniel singing in a dang cowboy hat. We learn that he wakes up and goes to bed singing "Old Town Road"; we learn that his therapists are now exploring other songs that might encourage similar breakthroughs; we learn that Daniel's viral moment is bringing out the best in people.

“I just... I started crying,” Brundidge, who hosts the podcast Two Haute Mamas, tells Fox. “The tears were flowing down my face. They were dropping off my chin and hitting the top of his head. In this crazy world, when everybody’s going at each other and everybody’s mad about something. This has really brought people on social media together.”

