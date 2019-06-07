'Miracle' clip of Cottage Grove tot singing 'Old Town Road' goes viral
Here at City Pages, we're major fans of "Old Town Road," the hit No. 1 song from 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X (even though he spurred a marathon public shaming of our Boomer web editor). We're also big fans of Daniel, the 4-year-old Cottage Grove tot whose 9-second cover of that jam went viral with 1.3-plus million views.
"We had an 'Old Town Road' miracle at my house," Daniel's mom, Sheletta Brundidge, tweeted Tuesday. "My son Daniel has autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions!"
We had an #oldtownroad miracle at my house. My son Daniel has #autism and doesn't talk. We caught him humming the @LilNasX and @billyraycyrus tune the other day. Then Bless God, my baby started singing the song on his own. His therapists have started to use it in his sessions! pic.twitter.com/vtCNWeg6ax— Sheletta Brundidge (@TwoHauteMamas1) June 4, 2019
Lil Nas X took notice, sending the video on its viral journey:
what a king https://t.co/EWZLUliV3n— nope (@LilNasX) June 5, 2019
Truly!
Fox 9 filed this adorable story Thursday, which features Daniel singing in a dang cowboy hat. We learn that he wakes up and goes to bed singing "Old Town Road"; we learn that his therapists are now exploring other songs that might encourage similar breakthroughs; we learn that Daniel's viral moment is bringing out the best in people.
“I just... I started crying,” Brundidge, who hosts the podcast Two Haute Mamas, tells Fox. “The tears were flowing down my face. They were dropping off my chin and hitting the top of his head. In this crazy world, when everybody’s going at each other and everybody’s mad about something. This has really brought people on social media together.”