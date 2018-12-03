Fair organizers unveiled next year's first Grandstand acts early Monday: Hootie & the Blowfish with the Barenaked Ladies (Aug. 22) and "Weird Al" Yankovic (Aug. 27).

Iiiiiiiiiiiit's been a while since Hootie and the Barenaked Ladies have scored radio relevancy, but both bands occupy prime real estate in the nostalgic hearts of Gen-Xers and millennials. Over the past decade, frontman Darius Rucker -- also a legit solo country star -- has mostly kept the Blowfish on ice, only reuniting for occasional one-off shows. The bluesy South Carolina bar-rockers behind 1994's mega-selling Cracked Rear View will make this State Fair stop part of their just-announce comeback tour. And though some people say that "One Week" was the worst No. 1 song of 1998, none other than Rush's Geddy Lee inducted the Barenaked Ladies into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this past March.

At least one City Pages contributor is pumped:

you got me fucked up if you think im NOT gonna go see HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH IN 2019 LIKE ????? THE FUCK >>>?????!!!! I LOVE THEM — Champagne Gigi (@_omgigi_) December 3, 2018

"Weird Al" is simply the best. We expressed as much in our review of his superfan-thrilling Pantages shows, which hit Minneapolis in April. The 59-year-old prince of parody songs received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

Tickets to see Hootie ($51-$90) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday; tickets to see "Weird Al" ($31) go on sale at noon on Friday. You can score 'em via Etix or from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fair box office.

Now enjoy these jams. Happy holidays.