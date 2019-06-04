One slot in the Minnesota State Fair's 2019 grandstand lineup remained unannounced for weeks, but that all changed Tuesday: Country hitmaker Dierks Bentley will play the fair on Aug. 24. Tickets -- $50-$75 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via the fair's box office and Etix.

Bentley's been producing hits at a steady clip since arriving in Nashville in the late '90s; the 43-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, native has scored 16 No. 1s on the Billboard country charts. He's also racked up 14 Grammy noms, all of 'em eventual losses. The Mountain, Bentley's ninth and latest album, arrived last year to lukewarm reviews. Do modern country music fans consider him "hunky"? I can't say with any certainty, but it's likely.

Here's a taste:

And here's your final 2019 State Fair grandstand lineup:

Aug. 22: Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies

Aug. 23: Why Don't We

Aug. 24: Dierks Bentley

Aug. 25: Trace Adkins and Clint Black

Aug. 26: Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour

Aug. 27: “Weird Al” Yankovic

Aug. 28: Hall & Oates with special guest G. Love & Special Sauce

Aug. 29: Logic

Aug. 30: Lionel Richie

Aug. 31: 89.3 the Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring Brandi Carlile with special guests Mavis Staples and Savannah Conley

Sept. 1: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals

Sept. 2: ZZ Top with Cheap Trick

Craving more State Fair content ahead of its August 22 kickoff? Check out our 2016 ranking of every grandstand lineup ever.