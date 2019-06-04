Minnesota State Fair reveals final 2019 grandstand act
Good morning and a hearty yee-haw to you all.
One slot in the Minnesota State Fair's 2019 grandstand lineup remained unannounced for weeks, but that all changed Tuesday: Country hitmaker Dierks Bentley will play the fair on Aug. 24. Tickets -- $50-$75 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via the fair's box office and Etix.
Bentley's been producing hits at a steady clip since arriving in Nashville in the late '90s; the 43-year-old Phoenix, Arizona, native has scored 16 No. 1s on the Billboard country charts. He's also racked up 14 Grammy noms, all of 'em eventual losses. The Mountain, Bentley's ninth and latest album, arrived last year to lukewarm reviews. Do modern country music fans consider him "hunky"? I can't say with any certainty, but it's likely.
Here's a taste:
And here's your final 2019 State Fair grandstand lineup:
Aug. 22: Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies
Aug. 23: Why Don't We
Aug. 24: Dierks Bentley
Aug. 25: Trace Adkins and Clint Black
Aug. 26: Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour
Aug. 27: “Weird Al” Yankovic
Aug. 28: Hall & Oates with special guest G. Love & Special Sauce
Aug. 29: Logic
Aug. 30: Lionel Richie
Aug. 31: 89.3 the Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring Brandi Carlile with special guests Mavis Staples and Savannah Conley
Sept. 1: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals
Sept. 2: ZZ Top with Cheap Trick
Craving more State Fair content ahead of its August 22 kickoff? Check out our 2016 ranking of every grandstand lineup ever.