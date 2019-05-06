comScore
Minnesota State Fair reveals 2 more 2019 grandstand concerts

Monday, May 6, 2019 by Jay Boller in Music
Can you guess which one is ZZ Top?

Can you guess which one is ZZ Top? Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair started teasing 2019's grandstand acts way back in December, and the slow-trickle lineup inched toward completion Monday with two more additions: rapper Logic and classic rockers ZZ Top. 

Logic -- a rare fair booking due to genre (rap) and age (young-ish) -- will hit the grandstand on August 29. The 29-year-old MC from Maryland began his career in the '00s as a teen, but didn't find mainstream acceptance until 2017's anti-suicide smash "1-800-273-8255," which scored two Grammy noms. Last week, the real-life Sir Robert Bryson Hall II debuted "Homicide," an Eminem collab from his forthcoming album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Tickets to see Logic ($43-$55) go on sale Friday at noon via the fair box office

Fair veterans ZZ Top require less of an introduction: beards; spinning guitars; "Sharp Dressed Man"; this Simpsons clip. Those very guitars will spin beneath those very beards on September 2 at the fair alongside openers Cheap Trick, giving fairgoers a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twofer. ZZ Top's 15th and latest album, La Futura, dropped seven years ago, so expect 'em to stick to the hits. Tickets ($39-$49) also go on sale Friday at noon via the fair box office

Here's where the 2019 grandstand lineup currently sits: 

Aug. 22: Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies
Aug. 23: Why Don't We
Aug. 25: Trace Adkins and Clint Black
Aug. 26: Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour
Aug. 27: “Weird Al” Yankovic
Aug. 28: Hall & Oates with special guest G. Love & Special Sauce
Aug. 29: Logic
Aug. 30: Lionel Richie
Aug. 31: 89.3 the Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring Brandi Carlile with special guests Mavis Staples and Savannah Conley
Sept. 1: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals
Sept. 2: ZZ Top with Cheap Trick

