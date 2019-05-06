Logic -- a rare fair booking due to genre (rap) and age (young-ish) -- will hit the grandstand on August 29. The 29-year-old MC from Maryland began his career in the '00s as a teen, but didn't find mainstream acceptance until 2017's anti-suicide smash "1-800-273-8255," which scored two Grammy noms. Last week, the real-life Sir Robert Bryson Hall II debuted "Homicide," an Eminem collab from his forthcoming album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Tickets to see Logic ($43-$55) go on sale Friday at noon via the fair box office.

Fair veterans ZZ Top require less of an introduction: beards; spinning guitars; "Sharp Dressed Man"; this Simpsons clip. Those very guitars will spin beneath those very beards on September 2 at the fair alongside openers Cheap Trick, giving fairgoers a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twofer. ZZ Top's 15th and latest album, La Futura, dropped seven years ago, so expect 'em to stick to the hits. Tickets ($39-$49) also go on sale Friday at noon via the fair box office.

Here's where the 2019 grandstand lineup currently sits:

Aug. 22: Hootie & the Blowfish and Barenaked Ladies

Aug. 23: Why Don't We

Aug. 25: Trace Adkins and Clint Black

Aug. 26: Tommy James and the Shondells and Happy Together Tour

Aug. 27: “Weird Al” Yankovic

Aug. 28: Hall & Oates with special guest G. Love & Special Sauce

Aug. 29: Logic

Aug. 30: Lionel Richie

Aug. 31: 89.3 the Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring Brandi Carlile with special guests Mavis Staples and Savannah Conley

Sept. 1: Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals

Sept. 2: ZZ Top with Cheap Trick

