Minnesota State Fair announces first 2020 Grandstand concert

The big event is only, what, eight months away or so, which means it’s time for the Grandstand lineup to start dribbling out, show by show.

And the first of those concerts? Well, looks like it’s the Doobie Brothers.

This is the part of the blog post where I ordinarily give you some history of the act under discussion and list a few songs, but if you’ve ever listened to KQ, you’ve certainly got enough Doobies knowledge to work with here. I would just like to add that I’d never listened closely to the lyrics of “China Grove” till recently and they are very weird.

The only real question you might have is if Michael McDonald will be with the group, and fortunately he will, so you’ll hear “Takin’ It to the Streets” (still pretty radical for a ’70s corporate boogie band) and the sneakily heartbreaking “What a Fool Believes” in their true form.

The show is Friday, August 28, with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band opening. Tickets are $69.25 and $54.25 and go on sale Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849, or at the State Fairgrounds ticket office before 1 p.m. that afternoon.

If you like reading things that are good, here’s a great essay about Michael McDonald’s voice by Eric Harvey that ran on Deadspin (RIP) many (well, five) years ago.

And here’s a clip from the episode of What’s Happening!! where Rerun gets busted for bootlegging a Doobies show. If you’re not old enough to remember this… well, why are you still reading a Doobie Brothers concert announcement?