We now know every act that’s playing the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand. It’s a nostalgia-heavy lineup this year, maybe even more so than usual, but at least two of the last three acts pull us a bit into the present (if in very different directions).

The Current’s Music On-A-Stick showcase takes place on Saturday, Aug. 25. Duluth acoustic jammers Trampled By Turtles, who just took over the Palace for two nights last weekend to celebrate the release of their new album, Life Is Good On The Open Road, will headline. They’re joined by Lord Huron and Lissie.

Good-natured country hitmakers Old Dominion, who were also in town last weekend (opening for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium), will roll into the Grandstand on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and on Saturday, Sept. 1, we get something called "Hairball: A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock." (I guess all the other state fairs scooped up the actual touring hair metal bands before we could?)

Tickets for all three of these shows go on sale this Friday, May 11. Visit the State Fair website for more info on these and the rest of the Grandstand lineup.

And now, here’s your complete Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup for 2018.

Thursday, Aug. 23 – Niall Horan with special guest Maren Morris

Friday, Aug. 24 – Sugarland with special guests Frankie Ballard and Lindsay Ell

Sunday, Aug. 26 – Earth, Wind & Fire with special guest Sinbad

Monday, Aug. 27 – The Beach Boys with special guest The Righteous Brothers

Tuesday, Aug. 28 – Good Vibes with Jason Mraz and Brett Dennen

Thursday, Aug. 30 – truTV Impractical Jokers Starring The Tenderloins

Friday, Aug. 31 – 311 & The Offspring with special guest Gym Class Heroes

Saturday, Sept. 1 – Hairball: A Bombastic Celebration of Arena Rock

Sunday, Sept. 2 – MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals

Monday, Sept. 3 – Boy George and Culture Club, The B-52s and Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey