Reports of Moen's death began circulating online some time late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with numerous outlets picking up the tragic news that the Tennessee-based Christian star had passed away suddenly at age 66.

Don Moen, gospel music star reported dead - Vanguard News https://t.co/AzRO2OYR7W — Noel Owano Abukutsa (@NoelOwano) July 12, 2017

BREAKING: American Gospel Music Maestro, Don Moen Dies At 66 After Short Illness #TeeKingTVhttps://t.co/KlrObDThQM — TeeKingTV (@teekingtv) July 12, 2017

BREAKING: American Gospel Music Maestro, Don Moen Dies After Short Illness https://t.co/AWLowUzRF6 — NASH (@ONELLEONENASSER) July 12, 2017

Gospel music star, Don Moen reported dead https://t.co/rqAB0jKLT7 — Bevy (@Beviii_) July 12, 2017

Moen, who was born in Minneapolis and attended Two Harbors High School near the U.S.-Canadian border, spent three decades as a minister and gospel singer, penning more than 100 songs and selling millions of albums, according to online reports.

By early this morning, news of Moen's death went as official as anything gets these days: It was posted to his Wikipedia page. (Someone also thoughtfully changed the first line of Moen's Wiki bio to read that he "was an American singer-songwriter, pastor, and producer of Christian worship music," which indicates that at some point, he had ceased being that.

Outpourings of grief showed up on Twitter, and have continued, as Moen's fanbase (he's huge in West Africa, evidently) mourned the loss of a beloved figure.

Don Moen Dead?

Somebody please wake me up from this dream — feeling sad — iAm Divine (@iamdeestinct) July 12, 2017

RIP Don Moen

Body of Christ and World at large will greatly miss you.

Rest on till we meet at God's feet..amen — feeling sad — GODSPOWER UCHEJIM (@Comr_Bobby) July 12, 2017

RIP Don Moen... What a loss. Your songs and memory remain fresh — Mr Victor. ... (@vikturino) July 12, 2017

RIP DON MOEN..u touched many a soul with your songs..may God take you into his heavenly blossom..Amen — Simon Terkura (@Terkuraa) July 12, 2017

Don Moen dead? A huge loss to gospel music — ™©ChillBoss♠ (@Andygalant19) July 12, 2017

Don Moen dead?

Nahh I refuse to believe — Ayodamope (@Young_Dee11) July 12, 2017

Don't believe, Young_Dee11! We've got great news for you, and the internet. You can't kill off Don Moen that easy.

In a shocking turn of events, Moen has since come back to life, thanks to the publishing of a photo showing Moen hanging out with family in northern Minnesota. He looks alive. Hallelujah!

Late Tuesday night, Moen shared this photo to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, captioning it, "Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today!"

And that's not something a dead guy would be doing, now is it?

Moen's posts have been very, very popular among his worried followers, with more than 1,000 Facebook shares and 700-plus retweets, literally overnight.

Let's assume this is far from the first time someone has appeared revived after a trip to a secluded spot in the Minnesota wilderness. Though usually when some guy says he's been "reborn" after a few days up north, there aren't five million worried, confused people waiting to see if they have to update his Wikipedia page again.

Mary Magdalene could not be reached for comment.