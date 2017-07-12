City Pages

Minnesota native raised from dead, according to viral Facebook photo

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 by Mike Mullen in Music
Don Moen, his father, his son, and grandson: Alive! Don Moen Facebook

 Don Moen, a Minnesota native who has risen to international prominence as a pastor and gospel singer, died Wednesday, July 12, on Twitter, Wikipedia, and a half-dozen Christian news sites.

Reports of Moen's death began circulating online some time late Tuesday and early Wednesday, with numerous outlets picking up the tragic news that the Tennessee-based Christian star had passed away suddenly at age 66. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Moen, who was born in Minneapolis and attended Two Harbors High School near the U.S.-Canadian border, spent three decades as a minister and gospel singer, penning more than 100 songs and selling millions of albums, according to online reports.

By early this morning, news of Moen's death went as official as anything gets these days: It was posted to his Wikipedia page. (Someone also thoughtfully changed the first line of Moen's Wiki bio to read that he "was an American singer-songwriter, pastor, and producer of Christian worship music," which indicates that at some point, he had ceased being that.

Outpourings of grief showed up on Twitter, and have continued, as Moen's fanbase (he's huge in West Africa, evidently) mourned the loss of a beloved figure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Don't believe, Young_Dee11! We've got great news for you, and the internet. You can't kill off Don Moen that easy.

In a shocking turn of events, Moen has since come back to life, thanks to the publishing of a photo showing Moen hanging out with family in northern Minnesota. He looks alive. Hallelujah!

Late Tuesday night, Moen shared this photo to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, captioning it, "Celebrating 4 generations in Minnesota today!"

And that's not something a dead guy would be doing, now is it?

Moen's posts have been very, very popular among his worried followers, with more than 1,000 Facebook shares and 700-plus retweets, literally overnight. 

Let's assume this is far from the first time someone has appeared revived after a trip to a secluded spot in the Minnesota wilderness. Though usually when some guy says he's been "reborn" after a few days up north, there aren't five million worried, confused people waiting to see if they have to update his Wikipedia page again.

Mary Magdalene could not be reached for comment.

