Minnesota music icon Sisqo triumphantly returns with new 'Thong Song'

Minnesota's musical legacy seismically shifted when, inexplicably, news broke in 2015 that "Thong Song" hitmaker Sisqó lives in sleepy, suburban Maple Grove.

"No thongs out here!" the real-life Mark Andrews assured Northwest Community Television.

Oh course, thongs will forever define the turn-of-the-millennium R&B star from Baltimore. Wielding all his critical might, City Pages music editor Keith Harris defended "Thong Song" when foolhardy PiPress readers voted it the worst song ever -- who says we don't support local music?

But most folks outside of St. Paul love "Thong Song." Sisqó's cheeky mega-hit from 1999 occupies a campy, nostalgia-drenched place in the hearts of music fans, as evidenced by the internet's giddy embrace of a new version that debuted Tuesday.

Sisqó, 38, entrusted Norwegian production trio JCY with retooling his signature jam. The results? Pretty OK! The EDM-lite beat doesn't maintain the urgency of the original, the dramatic orchestral strings got axed, and a club-catering drop was shoehorned in. The music video, posted below, features surplus butts.

"I've been asked so many times over the years to make a new version of 'Thong Song' and I have declined every time until I heard the new version that JCY did. I thought it was dope and figured maybe it was time to put some new rims on the Bugatti," Sisqó told BuzzFeed, simultaneously explaining the new "Thong Song" and the presence of a Bugatti parked at Maple Grove's Costco.

Minnesotans won't see those rims anytime soon, though. Our state's proud underwear ambassador is on tour through October. For posterity -- or should we say posterior-ity?* -- here's the vintage "Thong Song."

*No. No we should not.